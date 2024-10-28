Tyrique Stevenson Offers Apology for Behavior on Hail Mary
Tyrique Stevenson issued an apology to Bears fans for taunting Commanders fans at the start of the final play, before actually tipping the pass on Washington's game-winning Hail Mary to receiver Noah Brown.
The play capped what was largely a bad day for the Bears in their 18-15 loss, and Stevenson's thoughtless behavior, along with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty he had earlier in the game, made the apology seem a bit insufficient.
He probably owes them a few interceptions at some point in the future.
The other downer for the Bears was the lengthy injury list coming out of the game.
Teven Jenkins and Braxton Jones suffered knee injuries and Bill Murray had a pectoral injury while Montez Sweat suffered a shin injury.
"With all the offensive linemen that we had in and out of there, I thought the guys battled in there," coach Matt Eberflus said. "The pocket was firmer in the second half, was good."
Eberflus said he didn't have an idea on the severity of the injuries. The Bears finished with Kiran Amegadjie playing left tackle for Jones. Backup center Doug Kramer had to play guard because of the injuries to Jenkins and Murray.
The Bears have tackle Larry Borom and guard Ryan Bates who could come off of injured reserve for the next game.
Sweat wasn't on the field for the final game rushing on the Hail Mary after suffering his injury.
