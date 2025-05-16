Tyson Bagent spells out difference in Ben Johnson from past coaches
Quite often in the Bears' past, a backup quarterback better describes what's going on for public consumption than the starter.
Chase Daniel and Josh McCown come to mind. Maybe Daniel as an analyst and McCown now as a coach make sense from this standpoint.
Tyson Bagent does a pretty good job of communicating what's going on, as well. The third-year Bears QB, sporting his new closely cropped haircut, spelled out the difference in the coaching the Bears are receiving now under Ben Johnson and staff compared to the past regime during an appearance on Dave Kaplan's ReKap podcast to promote a May 23 offensive skills camp at Glenbrook North High.
"The biggest difference that I'm seeing right now is the mixture of Ben and everybody that he brought with him and the way that they are teaching us what we are responsible for on every play, I think has been the biggest difference," Bagent told Kaplan and Ryan McGuffey.
The emphasis right now is making sure they understand the what and why now rather than the live game application.
"He puts a lot of the focus not necessarily on the defense but what is our job on the play and how perfect can we do that job each and every play," Bagent said. "And it's just very detail-oriented. Everything, all the dots connect.
"Everything makes sense and he's expecting and demanding maybe not greatness, but for you to at least be striving or to look like you're striving for that."
To Bagent, it's apparent already why Johnson was the hot coaching name this past hiring cycle.
"I think that was noticeable from Day 1," Bagent said. "I mean, he is the guy that everybody in the league wanted in their building and ... thank God we got him in our building because, like I just said from the jump he has been on us, he hasn't wavered at all.
"No matter who's messing up, everybody gets the same Ben Johnson every single day."
The entire process of Johnson, the new staff and the players brought in to improve the offensive line has Bagent thinking grandiose thoughts and naturally a player on the team would be positive at this point.
"If there is not significant progress made from past years to this year it would have been because something drastic had to have happened," Bagent said. "Like, there is absolutely no way with the players that we have on paper, them (shoring) up those big boys up front, paying those big boys, paying the head coach that is all-knowing, that everybody wanted on their team, I think, with all these things in place and the way they're going about teaching us everything, it would take something very significant for there not to be any noticeable positive change going into this year."
The end result will be a different Caleb Williams.
"Already, I can obviously see jumps from Year 1 to Year 2," Bagent said of Williams.
It's the up-beat connection you'd expect a quarterback to make in May, more than two months before training camp starts for the first time with a new regime. In the past there were positive early reviews of coaching staffs, as well.
The difference is that other than with Matt Nagy, the end result failed to live up to the hype. With Nagy, the second, third and fourth years failed to come close to the first year.
Success and consistency are what the Bears are aiming for, but at least they seem to be getting it at this point from some very able teachers if what Bagent says is the same experience for everyone.
