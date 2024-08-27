Updates: Latest Chicago Bears Roster Cuts Include DT Byron Cowart
In what must rate as a surprise move, the Bears are releasing veteran defensive tackle Byron Cowart, according to a report by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
While this doesn't carry the name and position recognition the release of third QB Brett Rypien does, it is nonetheless huge. It could signify a few things.
They traded for Chris Williams but he is more of a 3-technique defensive tackle. This signing means Zacch Pickens apparently is healthier than anyone thought. Pickens had a practice injury prior to the Chiefs game and the prorgress reports have been somewhat sketchy on his progress. Pickens can play both the nose and the 3-technique and would be Andrew Billings' backup. He can also fit in as Gervon Dexter's replacement at 3-technique, but so can Williams.
It could also suggest they're looking at claiming a defensive tackle who could be cut elsewhere.
On offense, the Bears have apparently decided they don’t care about the QB rule change or anything else, they are keeping two quarterbacks on the roster and are willing to risk losing Brett Rypien.
According to a report by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Rypien is being released. He is a vested veteran who is having his contract terminated.
No doubt they’ll hope to bring him back as a practice squad QB but practice squad players are free agents who can sign with any other team.
Rypien was the Bears leader in completions, (24), percentage (70.6%), yards per attempt (9.8), touchdown throws (3) and passer rating (131.4) during preseason.
No one in the NFL with at least 15 preseason pass attempts had a higher passer rating than Rypien.
The Bears will go with Tyson Bagent as the backup. Bagent also had a strong preseason with a 119.9 passer rating (17 of 25, 207 yards, 2 TDs).
The Bears had six TD passes and none of their quarterbacks threw an interception in preseason.
By rule, the Bears could have kept Rypien as a third emergency QB but he would have counted against the 53-man roster. He wouldn't have counted against their 48-player amount allotted as game day actives, but could have come into games in the event of an injury. The NFL just overturned a rule that would have allowed emergency QBs to be practice squad players, meaning they must be on the 53-man roster.
Another player who is being waived, according to a report by Brad Biggs of the Tribune, is wide receiver Collin Johnson. It was Johnson who had two TD catches in the Hall of Fame game from Rypien but he has been injured since then and unable to practice.
Biggs also reported tight end Stephen Carlson will be released.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Bears are waiving a player who made one of the more memorable plays of preseason, safety Adrian Colbert. It was Colbert who recovered in time to come across field and knock down a long Chiefs pass in the final preseason game. Colbert was on the Bears practice squad last year.
The cutdown process will be periodically updated throughout Tuesday here and after the 3 p.m. deadline for teams to reach the 53-man limit.
On Wednesday, teams can make waiver claims and then will be able to form a 17-player practice squad. Here's the list of player who have already been waived or placed on injured reserve.
Here are the players known to have been waived already.
Tuesday's Roster Moves
DT Byron Cowart will be released (per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler)
WR Collin Johnson is being waived (per Brad Biggs, Tribune)
TE Stephen Carlson is being wavied (Biggs)
QB Brett Rypien, a vested veteran, had his contract terminated (per Tom Pelissero, NFL Network)
T Aviante Collins is being waived (per Pat Finley, Sun-Times)
S Adrian Colbert is being waived (per Adam Schefter, ESPN)
Monday's Roster Moves
- OL Ja'Tyre Carter was waived
- OL Jerome Carvin was waived
- DL Michael Dwumfour was waived
- WR Peter LeBlanc was waived
- DL Jaylon Hutchings was waived
- WR John Jackson was waived
- DB Quindell Johnson was waived
- LB Paul Moala was waived
- DL Keith Randolph was waived
- DB Doug Coleman was waived/injured
- TE Tommy Sweeney, a vested veteran, had his contract terminated
- WR Nsimba Webster was placed on injured reserve (groin)
- RB Ian Wheeler was placed on injured reserve (knee)
