Virginia McCaskey Among Those Considered for Hall of Fame
Bears 101-year-old matriarch Virginia McCaskey is among those being considered for the Pro Football Hall of Fame as contributors to the game.
The team's owner is on a list with 24 others to be voted on in the Hall of Fame process. McCaskey has been the team's owner since 1983, with the death of when her father, Bears founder George Halas.
The list of potential contributors to the game being considered includes:
- Former Titans/Oilers owner Bud Adams
- ABC's Roone Arledge
- Chris Berman
- Howard Cosell
- NFL Films voiceJohn Facenda
- Rich McKay
- John McKay
- Art Modell
- Don Klosterman
- Eagles-Cowboys-Redskins former player personnel and scout Bucko Kilroy
- Otho Davis, a trainer for the Colts and Eagles
- Eddie Kotal, a black colleges scout
- Robert Kraft
- Lee Remmel, former Packers PR director
- Grambling State coach Eddie Robinson
- Art Rooney Jr.
- Jerry Seeman, a former NFL official
- Amy Trask, former Raiders CEO
- Jim Tunney, a former official
- John Wooten, the former Cowboys pro scouting director
- Seymour Siwoff, former NFL statistician
- Redskins QB Doug Williams.
The list will be cut down to 20 and then later this month a vote will reduce it to nine semifinalists.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame earlier this year revised bylaws starting with the next class. Among the changes was the split of the coach/contributor category so they are now separate categories. Both coach and contributor categories will send nominees to a Blue-Ribbon Committee and one finalist will be chosen to be voted on by electors.
PUTTING UP POINTS MUST BE BEARS IDENTITY IN ORDER TO HANDLE WHAT'S AHEAD
CALEB WILLIAMS SHARES AWARD SPOTLIGHT WITH PACKER
WHAT THE BEARS DO WELL ON OFFENSE AND WHERE THEY STRUGGLE
COLE KMET NFC SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK FOR HIS DOUBLE DUTY
Twitter: BearsOnSI