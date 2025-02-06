Virginia McCaskey, Bears matriarch, dies at 102
The grand woman of the Chicago Bears, Virginia McCaskey, has passed away and what it means immediately for the Bears organization now is not entirely clear.
For now it's her loss everyone must cope with, as she passed a day after her 102nd birthday.
“While we are sad, we are comforted knowing Virginia Halas McCaskey lived a long, full, faith-filled life and is now with the love of her life on earth,” the family said through a release to media. “She guided the Bears for four decades and based every business decision on what was best for Bears players, coaches, staff and fans.”
She raised 11 children after marrying the late Ed McCaskey, and lived in Des Plaines in a rather average home, inheriting the team when George Halas died in 1983. Ed McCaskey passed away in 2003 and Virginia became the owner because her brother, George "Mugs" Halas, had died in 1979.
For decades, Virginia McCaskey's title with the team was listed by the team as corporate secretary to the board of directors of the Chicago Bears.
Mrs. McCaskey had not been a big force dictating the organization's daily functions but has been a huge factor in the general direction and behind the class they've shown by branching out to benefit the community.
She and Ed were huge factors in establishing the Brian Piccolo fund to battle cancer after the former Bears running back died. Bears Care and other charitable endeavors, such as United Way, have benefited from her touch.
It was often reported she attended Catholic mass daily and she stayed well aware of what was going on with the team until this year.
Her son, George McCaskey, has been the main voice in running the team since his brother, the late Michael McCaskey, stepped down in 2011 and his comment in 2014 after the firing of Marc Trestman and Phil Emery showed how much she was following the team.
"She's pissed off," George said. "She's fed up with mediocrity. She feels that she and Bears fans everywhere deserve better."
Over the years she stayed in the background and when the team was struggling she tried to maintain hope for better things while maintaining a proper perspective on her family's responsibility running a franchise held in such high esteem throughout sports and the community.
“I'm still trying to find words for what they've (the Bears) meant to me,” Mrs. McCaskey once told Tribune sports writer Don Pierson. “It has made me even more grateful for what my life has been and the position I'm in. There are so many privileges and perks and blessings. I just can't believe that I'm here and I'm enjoying life at my age the way I am.”
She and Ed were married during World War II.
The two were also close with Walter Payton and she had asked Connie Payton for permission to name the Walter Payton Center for great running back.
Family ownership of teams in the NFL is being threatened more and more each year but the McCaskeys have long said they plan to keep the team.
It was Virginia herself who had said in an interview that they would maintain ownership in the family "until the second coming."
Mrs. McCaskey was visible around the team on occasion even until very recently at Halas Hall for a training camp practice or two or even at Bears games home and away. She would make regular pilgrimages to Bourbonnais when the Bears practiced at Olivet Nazarene University and could be seen at practices in her golf cart.
She is survived by sons Patrick (Gretchen), Edward Jr. (Kathy), George (Barbara), Richard, Brian (Barbara) and Joseph and by daughters Ellen (Barney) Tonquest, Mary and Anne (Mike) Catron. Two sons, Michael in 2020 and Timothy in 2011. She is also survived by 21 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
