Weather Forces Bears to Move Bengals Practice Inside Payton Center
Rain and forecast for more of it throughout the day has forced the Bears to cancel fan access to their Thursday practice with the Cincinnati Bengals.
The teams will need to practice inside at the Walter Payton Center and in there viewing space is extremely limited.
The Bears announced they will announce in the future possible plans to transfer the tickets issued for Thursday's practice to another one.
However, Thursday's practice was scheduled to be the final one this training camp for fans to view.
The Bears have only two practices after the Cincinnati game because they play their final preseason game against Kansas City on Thursday night, Aug. 22.
After the Chiefs game, they'll begin the roster cutdown process and turn attention in practice to game-planning for the Tennessee Titans in the Sept. 8 season opener. So, the number of days they have available to reschedule a "makeup" date for fan viewing will be limited.
The deadline for teams to trim their roster from 90 to 53 is 3 p.m. on Aug. 27.
