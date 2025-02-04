Well-traveled linebackers coach Richard Smith now with Bears
With so many of the Bears coaching staff hires there has been extensive past interconnectivity with other members of the new staff.
With new linebackers coach Richard Smith, there is great connectivity to practically every team in the entire league. Brad Biggs of the Tribune reported Smith's hiring Tuesday by the Bears, who become the 12th NFL team to employ him.
Smith is the father of Travis Smith, who was defensive line coach for the Bears under Matt Eberflus.
's NFL experience goes all the way back to starting out with Jerry Glanville's 1988 Houston Oilers and was on the Broncos coaching staff with Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen for the 2011 season.
Smith was with the Colts the last three seasons, Raiders for one year prior and the Chargers from 2017-20.
Smith's coaching resume also includes stops with the 49ers, Falcons, Lions, Dolphins, Texans and Panthers.
He has been more than a linebackers coach with some teams. He was a defensive coordinator for the Dolphins in 2005, Texans 2006-08 and for the Falcons in 2015 and 2016.
The 69-year-old started out in coaching in 1979 and had his final year of college coaching in 1987 with Arizona State.
Bears staff reported
Head coach: Ben Johnson
Defensive coordinator: Dennis Allen
Offensive coordinator: Declan Doyle
Special teams coordinator: Richard Hightower
Offensive passing game coordinator: Press Taylor
Offensive line: Dan Roushar
Quarterbacks: J.T. Barrett
Wide receivers: Antwaan Randle El
Running backs: Eric Bieniemy
Tight ends: Jim Dray*
Secondary/defensive pass game coordinator: Al Harris
Defensive line: Bill Johnson
Linebackers: Richard Smith
Assistant QBs/receivers: Robbie Picazo*
Offensive quality control: Zach Cable*
Defensive quality control: Kevin Koch*
Defensive quality control: Kenny North III *
*Holdover coaches from Matt Eberflus staff.
