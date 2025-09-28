What anticipated Kyler Gordon return against Raiders does for Bears
Reading between the Bears' personnel moves, what's been said and the injury report, the defense on Sunday against the Raiders could get its biggest break possible short of a return to full health by Jaylon Johnson.
Not only was slot cornerback Kyler Gordon deemed questionable after his first practice Friday since before the opener, but even though he practiced only on a limited basis he sounded like he's expecting to play.
It looked like it was headed this way when the only moves the Bears made by Saturday were to sign practice squad linebacker Carl Jones Jr. to the 53-man roster, sign interior offensive lineman Trey Hill to Jones' former practice squad spot and elevate tight end Stephen Carlson and defensive tackle Jonathan Ford from the practice squad by standard elevation.
They didn't add another defensive back this week.
Gordon, for the first time this season, appears ready to assume the vital role defensive coordinator Dennis Allen designated for him, which is "weapon."
Gordon on Friday said he as ready to do as much as he can, and followed Saturday with a post on social media suggesting his return. The Bears have had Nick McCloud in the slot coverage role all season.
"I feel like there's been no drop-off at all for him and the communication with our other teammates and stuff like that," Gordon said of McCloud. "The standard hasn't dropped, and he's played to it, so I commend him for that. He's a good player. So definitely like him over there."
The analytics say the communication and the production weren't the same thing. They struggled. McCloud has a 146.9 passer rating against when targeted according to Stathead/Pro Football Reference. Pro Football Focus has him graded 118th of 158 cornerbacks against the pass.
Gordon's coverage alone would be an improvement, but defensive coordinator Dennis Allen back during the offseason slated him for versatile use. He might blitz, he might even play deep in coverage.
By returning, Gordon could have several roles. In this one, it wouldn't be a shock if he moved outside at cornerback and they put McCloud on the field in the slot because Jaylon Johnson's replacement, Nahshon Wright, is graded 85th out of 158 cornerbacks in pass coverage.
Gordon's past uses also included an ability to help stop the run.
The Bears defense can use any help it can get against the run with Grady Jarrett out this week and with trouble while he was healthy, anyway. They've allowed 5.5 yards a carry.
His assignment could also include covering Raiders tight end Brock Bowers, who frequently gets used as another slot receiver. The Raiders like to go to 12-personnel packages and have Michael Mayer and Bowers at tight end spots, but Mayer is out with an injury. Apparently the Raiders will not sour on this idea as they have elevated not one but two tight ends from the practice squad to address Mayer's loss, Albert Okwuegbunam and Carter Runyon.
The Bears defense wasn't happy with either of its first two games but giving up 14 points to Dallas, which had 37 against the Giants and outgained the Eagles in a season-opening loss.
"You know, you’ve got to go through some things and learn some things, and I feel like we're going to learn that that's not the type of team we want to be, going through those first two games," Gordon said of the defense. "And obviously seeing the way that we respond about it, and seeing what you can do and what we are capable of is just reinforcing what we know we're about and what we can do.
"So I feel everyone's motivated by that. And just to keep hitting that high note, that high note, to go into the bye week 2-2."
Tremaine Edmunds referred to Gordon as "a dynamic playmaker" during preseason and the Bears gave Gordon a contract extension for $13 million a year, but the Bears were playing without Gordon throught most of training camp and all of the regular season.
They tried bringing him back later in training camp and he suffered another hamstring injury just before the regular season started.
Apparently the Bears feel he's ready for this because with a bye next week they could have easily kept him out to make sure he's entirely 100% ready. The goal this time will be to make sure their "dynamic playmaker" is available long term instead of for a week.
More Chicago Bears News
X: BearsOnSI