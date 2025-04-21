What one NFL insider's personnel contacts say Bears really need
The Bears started the offseason looking for offensive line help and even after getting it no one should be surprised if they end up acquiring more in the NFL draft.
It's not a novel idea, but it is an approach NFL insider Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated says other NFL personnel people feel the Bears will take when Ryan Poles is on the clock on Thursday.
Breer's Monday Morning Quarterback column for this week looks at team needs but does it, as he says, though a "series of pro scouting directors whose job it is to figure out what the other 31 teams are looking for, to give their teams the best shot to know what's coming."
So pro scouting directors are telling Breer the Bears are most likely going to be right back looking at the offensive line even thought they do like the idea of Ashton Jeanty in a Bears uniform.
"This is another team that’s been connected to Jeanty, but I’d view a long-term left tackle, if one falls to the Bears, and with Braxton Jones going into a contract year, as just as likely," Breer wrote. "If (Will) Campbell, (Kelvin) Banks and (Armand) Membou are all gone, then another player for new DC Dennis Allen’s front might make sense."
It's not ground-breaking news to be sure. But Breer says this exercise of talking to pro scouting directors helps him realize what teams could need in the future, as well.
Certainly offensive line is a need for the Bears future with Jones a free agent after this year at an expensive position, left tackle.
Also, Joe Thuney's contract situation is uncertain.
So someone who can play either tackle or guard makes total sense, even if they do have 2024 third-rounder Kiran Amegadjie as a potential swing tackle or challenger at starter.
So based on the needs uncovered, what chance is there of Jeanty falling to the Bears anyway?
While Breer says the feelings are the Raiders do like Jeanty, but GM John Spytek's influence from being with Tampa Bay is to be considered.
"Indeed, Spytek’s last five first-round picks in Tampa, and six of the last seven he helped ID under Bucs GM Jason Licht, were line-of-scrimmage players," Breer wrote.
There is also the heated talk about Jeanty possibly to Jacksonville to worry about, but Breer's personnel contacts say the need is too great on defense and added this about the possibility teams could be looking to get ahead of the Raiders by trading with Jacksonville to select Jeanty.
"The Jaguars have also signaled to teams that they’d be willing to move down, which, again, will be difficult to do this year," Breer wrote. "Whether it’s in the first round or not, I’d also look at bigger-bodied receivers for Jacksonville, with (coach Liam) Coen having been with Tampa Bay last year, and Trevor Lawrence’s success as a collegian having come with those types of pass catchers. Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan would fit that bill, if the Jags wind up pulling off a trade back."
Such a scenario could put the Bears in contention for Jeanty, if they were willing to trade up from No. 10 to No. 5, but also if the Jaguars decided defense really was their downfall and they needed Mason Graham.
