Garrett Wilson Fires Savage Shot At Justin Fields' Ex-Bears Teammates
The Bears obviously didn't believe Justin Fields was a true franchise quarterback before trading him to the Pittsburgh Steelers last offseason. But was Fields let down by his supporting cast in Chicago?
Garrett Wilson clearly believes so.
While speaking with reporters on Wednesday, Wilson praised his former Ohio State teammate, who now is the leader of the New York Jets offense. Wilson revealed he used to watch Fields' Bears film with a critical eye.
"For me, it's always been, like, man, I'd love to go play with him," Wilson told reporters. " ... I've always watched the Bears; those first couple years (of Fields' career), I watched them a lot. And I'm watching, like, 'I would've got him that.' So, I'll just say that on it. He trust me, I trust him. ... We speak to each other well. We know exactly what we're thinking. And that's so key."
Whether Wilson really would've caught passes from Fields that weren't by Bears receivers is up for debate. Fields certainly threw his share of bad passes, especially when asked to throw from the pocket.
Nevertheless, Fields has a fresh start in New York and an opportunity to work with a top-flight receiver in Wilson.
