Where Surprising PFF Grades Put Fault for Bears Running Game Flop
Caleb Williams and the Bears passing game started to pick up steam over the last two games, although the running game remains largely a mystery.
Pro Football Focus grades for individual players clarify where some blame lies with blocking in the running game, especially in their last game. These are only grades from one independent source but a based on video review.
One of the most disappointing grades in last week's game belongs to one of their most traditionally high graders at run-blocking and that's guard Teven Jenkins. He was given a 40.8 grade, which is basically a failing mark. Jenkins did have a spectacular day pass blocking with an 87.9 mark but his work in the run game just wasn't there.
Center Coleman Shelton also came out with a low run-blocking grade of 52.7.
None of the other offensive line run-blocking grades came in extremely low.
Braxton Jones (65.4), Matt Pryor (61.6) and Darnell Wright (64.3) all earned higher run-blocking grades.
Running game grades, of course, include marks for actual runners. D'Andre Swift averaged only 1.54 yards per carry in the game with 20 yards on 13 carries. His running game grade was 51.5. Even Khalil Herbert, who got stopped on three straight runs from inside the 4-yard-line or closer, still had a 60.9 grade for his running.
Not surprisingly, Roschon Johnson owned the highest marks in the running game among backs at 74.7.
The only real disaster at run blocking was wide receiver DeAndre Carter, who came in with a 31.3 grade for 17 running plays as blocker. It's a situation where getting wide receiver Keenan Allen back might make a difference as he had a reputation as blocker besides catching passes. That was during 2013-21, although he's tailed off lately.
Only three teams had worse PFF run-blocking grades worse than the Bears on the season, and it shows in their lack of production so far in the running attack.
