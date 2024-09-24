Bears Catching Rams at the Right Time if There Is One
The Bears won't catch the full force of the Rams passing game, by far.
At his Monday press conference, Rams coach Sean McVay already ruled out wide receiver Cooper Kupp for Sunday's game at Soldier Field due to an ankle injury.
It's a tough blow for the Rams but nothing they haven't faced before. They actually didn't have Kupp or wide receiver Puka Nacua against the 49ers on Sunday and still won the game. Nacua is also out with a PCL sprain in his right knee, suffered in Week 1.
Kupp already has 18 receptions even though he played in only two games.
Quarterback Matthew Stafford still managed to rally the Rams from 14 down against the 49ers with 165-pound Tutu Atwell, sixth-round rookie Jordan Whittington, fifth-year journeyman Tyler Johnson, fifth-round rookie Kyren Williams and veteran backup DeMarcus Robinson playing wide receiver.
They did also rely on tight end Colby Parkinson, who had played three years in Shane Waldron's offense with Seattle.
Injuries have hit the Rams hard this year, and not just at the wide receiver positions.
Massive nose tackle Bobby Brown is trying to play through an ankle injury
Starting DB Cobie Durant is trying to play through a toe injury.
The Rams already have DBs John Johnson, Tre Tomlinson and Darious Williams and offensive linemen Steve Avila, Conor McDermott, Joe Noteboom and Jonah Jackson on injured reserve along with Nacua, tackle KT Leveston and defensive tackle Larrell Murchison.
They won despite giving up 425 yards of offense to the 49ers and gaining only 296.
The Bears came out of their loss to the Colts with only one new reported injury, a hip injury to backup cornerback Terell Smith.
