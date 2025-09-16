Who the Chicago Bears can pursue to combat secondary injuries
When Terell Smith went on injured reserve with a knee injury during preseason, Bears GM Ryan Poles immediately brought in Jaylon Jones.
The former Bears backup cornerback had been with the Cardinals and had been released. Poles and his staff are familiar with Jones but he was never part of the Dennis Allen defense as he had left in free agency.
Bringing back a former reserve with no experience in the system can still work out for the Bears because he only replaced another backup.
Now, the Bears are without starter Jaylon Johnson due to a second groin injury and the choice is relying on Nahshon Wright, who has been in their defense but has had his share of ups and downs, along with a 74-yard interception return for a TD. He's graded top 20 in the NFL right now by Pro Football Focus but they must be giving away double points for pick-6s.
With Kyler Gordon already out due to a hamstring injury, they're down their two best cornerbacks.
Their secondary includes Wright, Nick McCloud, who Pro Football Focus grades 97th of 119 cornerbacks, and Tyrique Stevenson. He's graded 116th.
The secondary needs someone else, and no another add-on type who was cut elsewhere a few times since training camp.
They need to bring in a significant player. There are free agents available, but the problem with this group is injuries greatly influenced why they don't they lack contracts.
Here's who's available.
James Bradberry
The former Buccaneers and Eagles defender is coming off a torn Achilles. It was suffered in training camp, so he's had over a year of recovery but those type of injuries can take over a year to get past. Bradberry has 19 career interceptions and excellent passer ratings against when targeted every season since 2018 except 2023. The Eagles released him June 1.
Kendall Fuller
Kyle's little brother is 30 now, had two concussions and then a season-ending knee injury with Miami last year, when he missed six games. He has 16 career interceptions.
Stephon Gilmore
A 34-year-old former Vikings cornerback who was in Dallas in 2023 and worked with Bears defensive backs coach Al Harris then. He started 15 games for the Vikings last year and even at his age had a respectable 94.1 passer rating against. The former NFL Defensive Player of the Year was even better in 2023 than last year, with an 82.7 passer rating against and an excellent 55.8% receptions allowed.
The age is an issue but they're not looking for long-term answers. Rather, the goal is to find someone who can play this year as a fill-in.
Emmanuel Moseley
The former Lions cornerback is familiar with Ben Johnson. He is 29 and sufferd torn ACLs in both knees in 2022 with the 49ers and 2023 with the Lions. He had a torn pectoral muscle in 2024 at training camp and then missed the full season because of illness. If they could be convinced he was a potential answer he could be worth signing.
Asante Samuel
The Chargers released him after he had to have neck surgery after shoulder and neck stingers. He had a spinal fusion and anyone who signs him is going to need to wait until an October CT scan to know he is healthy enough to play. A very good option with six interceptions, he's in his mid 20s but the injury situation is there.
Eli Apple
He was just signed to the 49ers practice squad so he can be signed away to a 53-man roster. Why Apple? He often drew criticism in the past with the Bengals and Dolphins. He has been effective but inconsistent at times, and started his career in New Orleans in Allen's defensive scheme.
Michael Davis
A starter for five straight years until 2023, then a backup in 2024 with the Commanders. He's a solid defender with only one poor season. That was 2023, when he was torched for eight touchdown passes while playing for the Chargers.
Antonio Hamilton
A 32-year-old former Falcons cornerback, he suffered a season-ending quad injury last year. He was a backup cornerback for Atlanta, and played for te Cardinals, Chiefs, Giants, and Raiders. A backup option with two career interceptions.
Greg Stroman
The Bears had this 29-year-old twice before. He's more of a slot replacement but does have ability to play the outside, as well.
More Chicago Bears News
X: BearsOnSI