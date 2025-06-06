Why Andrew Billings could be an even bigger headache for offenses
Imagine a 6-foot-1, 311-pound wrecking ball coming your way with only split seconds to get out of the way.
Quarterbacks facing the Bears can contemplate this as "Big Bill" is back. A run stuffer at nose tackle by trade, the Bears last year turned Andrew Billings loose as an interior pass rusher at times and met with surprising results before his season-ending torn pectoral muscle.
After surprising the league with a pass rush win rate consistently in the top 10 for interior defensive linemen before his Week 9 injury, Billings is not unhappy with the way new coordinator Dennis Allen is preparing this defense in a new attack.
Allen has taken the same approach to coaching the defense as head coach Ben Johnson has the offense.
"He’s not going to sugarcoat anything," Billings said. "He might actually add a little salt to it."
Even defensive veterans are hollered at the same way Johnson does with everyone on the offense.
"I have been fortunate enough not to make a mistake just yet, so I'm trying to keep that record going," Billings said.
The attention to detail was needed, Billings said.
"Yeah, I mean they're on us hard," he said. "It's the time to do it because we're just trying to learn defense and get better, so we're not letting anything slide right now."
Allen changed up how the front attacks and Billings has altered his style as well.
"Yeah, there’s something I'm always working on," Billings said. "I mean, last year I was working on my pass rush. This year, I'm still working on something new because I can't just go out there and do the same thing.
"So I think with this defense, I'll be able to do a lot more, actually, with that as far as pass rush. I got a little bit more freedom."
More freedom for Billings means someone needs to get rid of the football faster.
"I had a big role last year, but every year you have to work up to maintaining that," Billings said. "That’s what we’re looking for. I’m still going to be the run stopper. I’m still going to work on pass rush. I’m still going to work on my movement and keeping my energy up."
For all the pressure he exerted on QBs prior to the midseason injury, Billings only had one sack. It's how he caved in the pocket that proved valuable for the Bears pass rush.
Billings closing sacks might be the next step, but just getting the pressure helps with takeaways.
The Matt Eberflus defense often had him in a stance slanted or pointing in toward the center, which probably didn't make things easy to get into the gap. It did let him stack up the center and prevent double teams.
The Dennis Allen defensive front is changing it up.
"Yeah, it's a little different," he said. "We're not tilting as much, we're staying square, but other than that, it's pretty much the same reads and all that."
Dexter has a veteran dynamic working inside again, now, too. The Bears had this two years ago when Billings and Justin Jones were together at tackle. Chicago led the NFL in run defense and Jones had a team-high 12 tackles for loss. With veteran standout Grady Jarrett coming in, they have the same.
"Grady has brought something different to the room, and it's really, really refreshing," Billings said.
They also have a rotation with depth because of Gervon Dexter, Chris Williams and rookie Shemar Turner.
"This is just—we're talking about it yesterday—there's no drop off," Billings said. "I mean, me, Dex, Shemar, Grady, it's just everybody, you gotta deal with everybody, no matter who's on the field."
Something for Billings hasn't changed with the coaching turnover, and that's what comes from his mouth. He had a unique ability to get people to jump offsides by hollering "move." He does it to get the Bears offensive line ready during practice as much as he does to hurt opposing offenses.
"It's still part of the defense," Billings said. "We'll see if we can get a free 5 yards that way. We still have it."
No need to use the wrecking ball when a well-disguised and timed shout can do the same.
