Why Bears Could Be Lone NFC North Unbeaten After Week 1
With the Green Bay Packers about to open play against Philadelphia in Brazil Friday night, it's time to take stock of the NFC North.
Most preseason predictions about the division agree on the Lions, then the Packers, then the Bears and finally the Vikings. Oddmakers have seen it this way since the end of April. It's no different in a roundtable of the On SI publishers within the NFC North.
How they start the season might differ from team to team. Based on the severity of the challenge, it might not be shocking if the Bears come out of the first week of games as the only unbeaten team in the NFC North.
Here are the outlooks on Week 1 and predictions for their finish in the division this season.
Predicted NFC North Finish
1. Lions, 2. Packers, 3. Bears, 4. Vikings
Chicago Bears
-Gene Chamberlain, Chicago Bears On SI
Week 1: Bears vs. Tennessee Titans (at Soldier Field, noon Sunday)
How favorable is the matchup?: Not many teams would have been a better matchup for Caleb Williams in his regular-season debut. The Titans are a team rebuilding with a new coach, with a different style of defense using a 3-4 now and shouldn't enjoy some of the advantages defenses normally have over the rookie because they could be as confused as he is in their new approach to football. The Titans' strength is their receiver group of veterans Calvin Ridley, Tyler Boyd and DeAndre Hopkins but they're going against the secondary that tied for the NFL lead in interceptions.
What is the biggest Week 1 Bears concern?: The blitzing that the Titans likely will use against Williams could be an issue as he said picking up when these are coming is one of the areas he needs to improve. It probably rates just above stopping running back Tony Pollard, who chewed up the Bears for 131 yards and three TDs last time they saw him with Dallas.
Green Bay Packers
-Bill Huber, Green Bay Packers On SI
Week 1: Packers vs. Eagles (in Brazil, Friday 7:15 p.m.)
How favorable is the matchup?: Not very. The Eagles won the NFC in 2022 and seemed on their way back to the Super Bowl when they started 10-1 in 2023. In response, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni replaced both of his coordinators, with Kellen Moore taking over the offense and Vic Fangio running the defense. But this is a great measuring stick because the Packers think they have a powerhouse, too. Can the Jordan Love-led passing game take advantage of the Eagles’ young cornerbacks?
What is the biggest Week 1 concern?: The Packers have a new defensive coordinator, with Jeff Hafley leaving Boston College to replace Joe Barry. What a test he’ll face right off the bat. The Eagles’ offense is loaded. Even without Jason Kelce, the offensive line is a powerhouse. Saquon Barkley will boost what already was a superb running game. And dual-threat quarterback Jalen Hurts has a pair of 1,000-yard receivers, indomitable A.J. Green and speedster Devonta Smith, along with tight end Dallas Goedert and new slot receiver Jahan Dotson.
Detroit Lions
-John Maakaron, Detroit Lions On SI
Week 1: Lions vs Rams (Sunday 7:20 p.m.)
How favorable is the matchup?: The Lions being at home gives them as big an advantage as any, and on paper this game is very evenly matched. As a result, the Lions' fans could give them a huge leg up in what will likely be a game that goes down to the wire. The Rams have several playmakers on offense, and their defense will still be strong despite the loss of Aaron Donald.
What is the biggest Week 1 concern?: Who steps up at wide receiver? The Lions have an All-Pro returning in top wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown and another solid option in Sam LaPorta, but outside of them the group of pass-catchers is largely unproven. Jameson Williams is expected to take a big leap in 2024, and Sunday will be his first opportunity to show off his growth. If Williams doesn't succeed, the Lions will need more from the likes of Kalif Raymond, Isaiah Williams and practice squad wideouts Tim Patrick and Allen Robinson.
Minnesota Vikings
-Joe Nelson, Minnesota Vikings On SI
Week 1: Vikings at Giants (Sunday noon)
How favorable is the matchup?: The money line making the Vikings a one-point favorite tells the story, but let's elaborate on the matchup a bit more. Daniel Jones going up against what should be an improved, aggressive Minnesota defense should make Giants fans worry. Add in the fact that coordinator Brian Flores has had an entire offseason to prepare for this game and it could be a confusing Sunday for Jones and the Giants.
What is the biggest Week 1 concern?: Sam Darnold struggles against pressure and the Giants have two strong edge rushers in Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux to go along with Dexter Lawrence likely bullying the interior of Minnesota's offensive line. Darnold could find himself in a lot of shrinking pockets. There's a ton of pressure on the Vikings to win the opener because the juggernaut 49ers and Texans are waiting in Weeks 2 and 3, respectively.
