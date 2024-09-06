Hold Off on Caleb Williams Enshrinement Says Bill Belichick

TONIGHT on #SportsXtra: more of my conversation with former #Bears pro bowler @Ky1eLong on Caleb Williams & the upcoming season. Hear how many wins Kyle is predicting & much more. See you at 10:45pm on @cbschicago! @ChicagoBears @CALEBcsw @CBSSportsNet @NFLonCBS @CBSSports 🐻⬇️ pic.twitter.com/cyFI2jeHOh