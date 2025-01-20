Why Caleb Williams might not be the only Bears breakout player
Not everyone outside of Chicago has given up on Caleb Williams, even if it seems he has fallen behind Jayden Daniels, Bo Nix, Drake Maye and possibly even Michael Penix in the eyes of many.
At least Williams has a spot on the Pro Football Focus list of players likely to have breakout seasons in 2025. Bradley Locker, to his credit, gives Williams the benefit of the doubt.
Citing the "calamitous" team situation faced by Williams as a rookie, writer Bradley saw the chances as strong there could be a surge forward in Year 2 based on some of PFF's unique metrics.
"With a more stable ecosystem and a better offensive line, Williams should take another leap in 2025 if he can improve his pressure conversion numbers (league-high 17 sacks allocated to him)," Locker wrote.
The sacks allotted to Williams is hardly an objective number to determine and one better off left aside, especially by an analytical website.
PFF could have also looked at Rome Odunze, although his advancement is tied to Williams. However, it's entirely possible the Bears will lose Keenan Allen in free agency and then Odunze would be relied upon to make a larger contribution. Even if Williams' improvement was minimal, Odunze would have a much better chance to post bigger numbers and make an impact as the No. 2 receiver.
His 13.6 yards per catch led the team in a year when Williams couldn't get it downfield or didn't take the risk. His 734 yards receiving was within 222 yards of the team lead even with Keenan Allen (20) and Moore (39) getting targeted more times.
It's not as if Odunze rode the bench and failed. His contributions were comparable or better than top draft receiver Marvin Harrison with Arizona, considering the Cardinals had to rely on Harrison as their No. 1 wide receiver and Odunze was always going to be only a third or fourth option as a receiver with DJ Moore, Allen and Cole Kmet available.
Also, with Williams struggling through the coaching switches, it just wasn't going to be easy for any Bears receiver to make a deep mark. The dysfunction affecting Williams also was a problem for Odunze. Shane Waldron's play design and calls weren't exactly conducive to bigger plays.
If there is to be a breakout Bears player, it's possible both first-round picks from 2024 could be players to do it in Chicago depending upon the coach hired.
