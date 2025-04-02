Why Chicago Bears defensive reboot ideally suits Tyrique Stevenson
Of all the Bears who must be happy to see the start of offseason work coming next week, Tyrique Stevenson might be the most grateful for the reboot that comes with Ben Johnson's new coaching staff and approach.
It might shock some Bears fans to consider this, but Stevenson has not had a bad start to his career. He's had a few bad plays and one incredibly dumb mental mistake tainting what otherwise might be considered a very good start to a career.
The Bears reportedly had shown some interest earlier in Texas cornerback Jahdae Barron during the predraft process, although not a confirmed 30 visit.
Players need to expect competition and it would be no surprise if the Bears brought in more competition at the position.
However, no Bears drafted cornerback started the first two years of their career with more interceptions than the six Stevenson has since former Bears cornerback Zack Bowman had seven in 2008-09. Stevenson has the same number of picks after two seasons that Kyle Fuller had after two years, and Fuller went on to make consecutive Pro Bowls.
"He's a young player that still learning, he's still growing, he's still maturing, but you see all the athletic traits and you see the potential," Bears coach Ben Johnson said at the owners meetings. "That's always a dangerous word to throw out there (potential) but I'm really encouraged.
"I've had a good conversations with him on the phone. I know Dennis Allen has, and (secondary coach) Al Harris have as well. And so I'm real excited to get him in the building and get our hands on him and work to bring out the best in him."
Lots of Bears fans wanted to get their hands on him last season after the Hail Mary gaffe cost them the game last but people tend to forget he made the pick-6 to give them the win in the season opener when they appeared in big trouble of losing with their offense completely stifled against Tennessee.
It's possibly a case of maturity and when Johnson's staff with Allen as coordinator take over there is a sense the past no longer matters. Johnson, himself, said he's looking ahead and not worried about what happened to last year's team.
It's the right approach, particularly with a young player who has actually displayed a skill set right in line with what the new scheme asks of DBs.
Stevenson has a 93.7 and 87.5 passer rating against when targeted, solid numbers considering how often he has been targeted. He has had to face 201 targets in two seasons, mainly because he's playing opposite Jaylon Johnson and no QB has wanted to target the two-time Pro Bowl cornerback the last two years.
"Speed is another emphasis," Bears GM Ryan Poles said of Allen's approach. "Both in man coverage, but also in being able to get to the ball as fast as possible."
The defense will be playing good deal more man-to-man defense than they did in the past and scouts had called this an ability of Stevenson's at a time when they seemed more intent on bringing in zone coverage cornerbacks.
The Bears will no doubt want to take a look at possible cornerback additions in the draft at some point because they lost depth with Jaylon Jones' departure for Arizona but players who might have fallen into disfavor or made past mistakes get a rebirth and in this scheme fit the opportunity is obviously there for Stevenson to wash away his sins of the past.
