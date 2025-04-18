Agent for Bengals WRs Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins Pens Scathing Letter to NFL, Police Following Client's Death
The agent for Cincinnati Bengals wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, Rocky Arceneaux, called out the NFL and a Louisiana sheriff’s office after his client, Kyren Lacy, committed suicide Saturday.
A wide receiver prospect in the 2025 draft, Lacy killed himself following a chase with Houston-area police.
Lacy, who was 24, had received a grand jury summons for Monday in Baton Rouge, La., where he played for LSU.
He was facing charges of negligent homicide and felony hit and run stemming from an incident in December that resulted in the death of Herman Hall, a 78-year-old former Marine.
In a letter shared with ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Arceneaux said the system, and the NFL, failed Lacy, and that he deserved better.
“As stated by Kyren’s attorney, we expected all charged to have been dropped at his hearing this past Monday,” Arceneaux wrote. “Kyren was heartbroken by the tragic loss of Mr. Hall. He was willing to adhere to any civil matters, regardless of the Grand Jury’s decision. That aside, they system failed us, and we are now mourning the loss of two lives.”
Arceneaux continued with pointed criticism of the NFL for revoking Lacy’s Combine invite following the accident.
“To the NFL, shame on you for revoking Kyren’s Combine invitation without acknowledgement or consideration of the facts,” Arceneaux wrote. I urge you to re-evaluate your processes and provide athletes with the necessary due process before alienating them from their peers and dreams they’ve worked so hard for.”
And then Arceneaux took aim at the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s office.
“Shame on the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s office for being more concerned about public perception — and the pressure to charge someone — than actually investigating the facts,” he wrote.
Lacy wrecked his car Saturday night while police pursued him. By the time police arrived at his vehicle, they found Lacy deceased due to a gunshot wound.
The reason police were pursuing Lacy is because a female family member called them to report a verbal altercation, during which Lacy fired a gun into the ground before fleeing in his vehicle.
In addition to his scathing comments, Arceneaux offered some heartfelt words about Lacy.
“Kyren was a special talent, but an even better person. K2 – You should have had the chance to reach your dream of playing in the NFL in just a week’s time. It hurts that the pressure, public perception, social media bullying – all without having the facts – were too much to bear. We hoped to see you flourish as an elite WR in the NFL, but God needed you on his team more. Your memory will never be forgotten. We will not let your death be in vain, and you will not be Mr. Irrelevatnt.”