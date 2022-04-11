This would be quite a haul for Cincinnati.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals have plenty of needs going into the 2022 NFL Draft. The downside of making a run to the Super Bowl is they're picking at the end of every round.

Despite that, they're about to address multiple needs and add a ton of talent to their roster in mock draft 2.0.

Just like last week, we used a simulator to keep us honest. Check out the results below.

31. Devonte Wyatt, Defensive Tackle, Georgia © Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK Wyatt is expected to be a three-down defensive lineman in the NFL and is considered the best three-technique in this class. Adding Wyatt would fill a major need with Larry Ogunjobi no longer on the roster. He would be a plug-and-play lineman alongside D.J. Reader and B.J. Hill. 63. Trey McBride, Tight End, Colorado State Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports Much like Wyatt, McBride is considered the best player at his position. He isn't overly dynamic, but he was productive at Colorado State. NFL evaluators believe he can be a complete tight end that will end up being a consistent pass catcher and blocker at the next level. The Bengals are hoping to land a top tight end and the board fell in their favor. 95. Alex Pierce, Wide Receiver, Cincinnati © Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK Pierce is one of the most athletic wide receivers in this draft class. He met with the Bengals during the pre-draft process. He'd give Cincinnati's passing game even more juice. Pierce has the size and speed that NFL teams covet. He ran a 4.41 40-yard dash at 6-foot-3, 211 pounds. He also has 33 inch arms and posted a 40.5 inch vertical leap. He finished with 52 receptions for 884 yards and eight touchdowns last season, averaging 17 yards per catch in the process. 136. Cam Jurgens, C, Nebraska Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Jurgens would be an absolute steal at this stage of the draft. He'd be a solid fit in the Bengals' offense and would likely be a day one starter. Look for Jurgens to get drafted on day two. The Bengals could target him in the third round, but there's no way they could pass on him in round four. This is the best value pick of this mock draft. 174. Chase Lucas, CB, Arizona State Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports The Bengals added four players that could have an instant impact in the first four rounds. Now they find someone that should give their secondary a boost. Lucas has the ability to play inside or outside. He ran a 4.48 40-yard dash and would give Cincinnati's cornerback a big boost. Lucas made 49 career starts at Arizona State. His versatility and experience are two big factors—especially since Cincinnati would love to add a cornerback that contribute during their rookie year. 209. Kalen Barnes, Cornerback, Baylor Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports The Bengals weren't able to take a corner early in the draft, so why not double dip? Barnes is the fastest player in this class. He ran a 4.23 40-yard dash at the combine. He needs to improve his technique, but he has the speed and athleticism to stick on an NFL roster. 226. Micheal Clemons, Defensive End, Texas A&M Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports Clemons has a chance to be a contributor early in his NFL career. He's dealt with injury issues and is nearly 25-years-old, but it's worth rolling the dice on him at this stage of the draft. Clemons had seven sacks for Texas A&M last season. Adding extra depth to the pass rush is a priority for the Bengals. 252. Samori Toure, Wide Receiver, Nebraska Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports The Bengals appear to be interested in Toure. They opt to double dip at wide receiver and cornerback. Ultimately they decide to take Toure this late, rather than trying to sign him as an undrafted free agent.

