Cincinnati will likely address the wide receiver position in the draft.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are one of multiple teams that have expressed interest in Nebraska wide receiver Samori Toure according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network.

The 24-year-old led the Cornhuskers with 46 receptions for 898 yards and five touchdowns last season. He averaged 19.5 yards per catch and topped the 100-yard mark five times.

The Chiefs, Packers, Colts and 49ers have also expressed interest in Toure according to Wilson.

He ran a 4.48 40-yard dash at Nebraska's Pro Day. He also posted a 6.77 three-cone drill, a 4.22 20-yard shuttle and a 1.64 10-yard split.

Toure is an older prospect that will likely get taken on day three of the draft. The Bengals have five selections in rounds 4-7, which means they'll likely target a wide receiver on the final day of the draft.

