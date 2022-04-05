Bengals Showing Interest in Nebraska Wide Receiver Samori Toure Ahead of 2022 NFL Draft
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are one of multiple teams that have expressed interest in Nebraska wide receiver Samori Toure according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network.
The 24-year-old led the Cornhuskers with 46 receptions for 898 yards and five touchdowns last season. He averaged 19.5 yards per catch and topped the 100-yard mark five times.
The Chiefs, Packers, Colts and 49ers have also expressed interest in Toure according to Wilson.
He ran a 4.48 40-yard dash at Nebraska's Pro Day. He also posted a 6.77 three-cone drill, a 4.22 20-yard shuttle and a 1.64 10-yard split.
Toure is an older prospect that will likely get taken on day three of the draft. The Bengals have five selections in rounds 4-7, which means they'll likely target a wide receiver on the final day of the draft.
Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest free agency news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Analyzing Veteran Cornerback Options Ahead of 2022 NFL Draft
Film Breakdown: Is Florida CB Kaiir Elam a Good Fit in Cincinnati?
Mock Draft 1.0: Bengals Take Best Player Available
Bengals Offseason Workouts: Key Dates and Details
Film Breakdown: Kenyon Green an Intriguing Option for Bengals
Bengals Meet With Three Tight Ends Prior to 2022 NFL Draft
Bengals "Actively" Looking Into Building Practice Facility
Tyrann Mathieu Praises Joe Burrow
Chad Johnson Praises Ja'Marr Chase and Jaylen Waddle
NFL Draft Film Breakdown: Analyzing Zion Johnson's Fit With Cincinnati Bengals
Read More
Blake's Take: Bengals Address Big Needs in 7-Round Mock Draft
Four Veterans the Bengals Could Still Sign in Free Agency
Film Breakdown: Tyler Linderbaum Shines Despite Size Concerns
La'el Collins' Contract is Bargain for Bengals
Door Still Open in Potential Larry Ogunjobi Return
National Analyst Praises Bengals After Additions in Free Agency
Mike Hilton Recruiting Top Free Agent Cornerback
Film Breakdown: What Hayden Hurst Adds to the Bengals' Offense
La'el Collins Praises Joe Burrow After Signing With Bengals
Film Breakdown: Here's What La'el Collins Brings to the Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Burrow Helped Seal the Deal With La'el Collins
Film Breakdown: Analyzing Ted Karras' Strengths and Weaknesses
Film Breakdown: Alex Cappa is Huge Upgrade in Trenches for Bengals
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals