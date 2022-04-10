Bengals Bring in Bearcats Star Wide Receiver Alec Pierce for Official Top-30 Visit
CINCINNATI — The Bengals brought in Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Alec Pierce for a top-30 visit according to Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network.
He ran a 4.41 40-yard dash at 6-foot-3, 211 pounds. Pierce has the size and speed that NFL teams covet.
He has 33 inch arms and posted a 40.5 inch vertical leap.
Pierce was Desmond Ridder's go to option in the passing game last season. He finished with 52 receptions for 884 yards and eight touchdowns. He averaged 17 yards per catch and consistently won in downfield contested catch situations.
He's expected to be taken in the second or third round of the draft.
