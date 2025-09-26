Bengals Cornerback Mic'd Up For Practice Ahead of Monday Night Football Clash With Broncos
CINCINNATI — Josh Newton got the Mic'd Up honors at Bengals practice recently as he and the team try to rebound from a 48-10 loss to Minnesota this past weekend.
Newton got some extended run in the game after Cam Taylor-Britt was kept out of the contest due to injury. Newton posted a 55.6 Pro Football Focus grade in the outing and allowed a touchdown.
Zac Taylor noted after the game that the five turnovers caused an avalanche to crush Cincinnati.
"A lot of things came off of (the turnovers), which made things look pretty ugly," Taylor said on Sunday. "I thought, truth be told, defensively, the first drive, they had two penalties that gave them 25 yards right out the gate, we gave up a touchdown, I thought they did a nice job in the first half.
"The score was not indicative of how this whole thing was played. The turnovers in the first half are indicative of why the score was the way it was. And in the second half, the dam broke a little bit at times there. But again, we've got to buckle up. This is a loss. That first half was ugly. We're going to have to make a lot of corrections to it."
Check out Newton and the rest of the Bengals trying to flush out that performance inside the practice bubble:
