Bengals DE Myles Murphy Coming Off 'Violent' Performance Against Vikings That Coaches Hope Marks Next Step
CINCINNATI – Even in the biggest loss in franchise history, there were a couple of bright spots for the Cincinnati Bengals.
And two of them teamed up for impact play earlier before things got out of hand in the Bengals’ 48-10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
Defensive end Myles Murphy and defensive tackle Kris Jenkins both got credit for half a sack when they took down Minnesota quarterback Carson Wentz on a third down in the first quarter when the score was just 7-0.
Jenkins would add another sack in the second quarter, putting him halfway to the three sacks he recorded as a rookie in his injury-delayed 2024 season.
Murphy didn’t record another sack, but the impact he made was an encouraging sign after two subpar seasons since the Bengals selected him in the first round in 2023.
“I think coming out of the game, I was most encouraged about Myles, his velocity and the toughness that he exhibited late in that game,” defensive coordinator Al Golden said. “He has to play with that violence all of the time. And hopefully that’s his floor now, not his ceiling.”
Pro Football Focus credited Murphy with a 16.7-percent pressure rate.
In 20 games in which Murphy has played at least 20 snaps, there have been only two others in which he was getting pressure at a higher rate – 33 percent in a 2023 loss to the Steelers (Jake Browning’s first career start) and 17.4 percent in last year’s 41-38 loss to the Ravens in Week 5.
“Really good,” head coach Zac Taylor said when asked how he thought Murphy played Sunday.
“I thought in the fourth quarter, really physical,” Taylor added. “Really did a good job of imposing his will. So again, more of that and it's gonna be great. Great attitude. I think he's got a lot of confidence right now. And that's really good to see.”
It wasn’t just the pass rush, Murphy played well against the run, specifically with the fourth-quarter physicality Taylor referenced
Murphy teamed with Cam Sample to stop Minnesota running back Cam Akers for a 1-yard gain on a first down.
And on a second-and-5 play, Murphy and safety P.J. Jules dropped Akers for a 1-yard loss.
Obviously the game was out of hand by then, but for a player such as Murphy whom the coaches have been looking to get more out of, it was a positive sign.
“I really believe that could be a big moment for him moving forward,” Golden said. “I would love to see him just rise to the occasion now. But there is no denying the violence in which he played with in the last 12 minutes of the game.
“The speed, the ability to make plays in the alley and track down a quarterback,” Golden continued. “We’ve got to keep cultivating that, and hopefully he takes the next step for us.”
It will be especially important Monday night with rookie Shemar Stewart likely to miss a second consecutive game with an ankle injury.
Murphy’s PFF run defense grade of 70.3 was the second highest of career, trailing only the 70.8 he posted the last time the Bengals faced the Vikings in Week 15, 2023.
As far as the pass rush goes, Joseph Ossai also had a sack Sunday, giving the Bengals three from players not named Trey Hendrickson.
That only happened once last season, in Week 16 against the Browns when there were four – Jenkins had two, Ossai had one McKinnley Jackson had one – in addition to one that Hendrickson had.
The last time the Bengals had three or more sacks in a game and none were by Hendrickson was Week 16, 2022, in the Christmas even win at New England when Logan Wilson, Josh Tupou and Sample each had one and Zach Carter and Ossai split one.