Bengals Film Breakdown: Why Jake Browning Was Benched After Three Starts
There have been many issues with the Bengals offense over the past three weeks. They would not have been outscored 113-37 over that stretch without a multitude of issues. From the offensive line to play calling to everything in between.
However, the play of Jake Browning over the last three weeks might have been the largest issue of them all. Browning’s play was poor enough that it made the other positions on the offense difficult to evaluate. It was time for a change.
Decision Making
Browning has eight interceptions in only 3.5 games this season. Extrapolated to a full season, that’s 39 interceptions over 17 games. That would be the second most interceptions thrown in a single season (shout-out to Hall of Famer George Blanda who threw 42 interceptions in a single season and was still named a Second-Team All-Pro that year). It seemed as if the post snap processing was just not there for Browning on any type of concept. Here are some examples of some levels and drive concepts where he should be reading a high-low over the middle of the field.
Browning is supposed to read the deeper in breaker to the shorter in breaker here but it seems as if he never progresses beyond the deeper in breaker. Despite everyone playing back and giving up the underneath stuff, Browning still forces the deeper throw and it ends in an interception.
This time Browning needs to throw the deeper in breaker and instead throws the shallow. It’s a completed pass but a missed opportunity considering how open Gesicki was farther down the field.
His issues with decision making were more than just this concept though. It seemed as if he was not able to read things out post snap with other plays as well.
Here the Bengals get a perfect run look with both safeties back and out of the fit. This RPO is really only designed to be thrown vs press single high coverage. It’s press coverage but with a safety over the top. A look like this needs to be given to the running back.
Even on play action concepts with guys running wide open, Browning is making poor decisions.
The ball on this play needs to go to Ja’Marr Chase. That deeper throw to Tinsley is very difficult with Browning rolling away from his dominant hand. It should only be thrown if Chase is covered. Instead, Chase is running with no one within 10 yards of him. There’s no reason to force this throw to Mitch Tinsley.
Here everything is covered working down the field but Browning still forces it:
There is nothing here other than the check down in front of him or wide to Chase. Browning really needs to come off of the routes down the field and get this ball out to a playmaker like Chase in space. Instead, it’s another interception.
Overall, the decision making has been suspect, however, it’s not the only issue.
Placement
A major issue for Browning has been his placement on passes. His placement issues have not only limited his receiver’s ability to run after the catch but also has led to incompletion and even interceptions.
This is a fantastic concept that gets Gesicki wide open but instead of hitting him on the numbers, Browning leaves this very short. Now Gesicki has to come back and go to the ground to catch this pass instead of catching it in an athletic position ready to gain additional yardage.
Here’s another look at a missed opportunity to Gesicki because of the placement of his passes:
Gesicki wins on his route and is in position to make a play but Browning puts this ball in the one place he cannot put the ball. By throwing this toward the cornerback’s leverage, Browning has allowed the corner to get back in the play. Browning really struggled with throwing to the correct leverage.
Another example of leverage here where Tee Higgins has inside leverage on this play, so the ball needs to be thrown inside of him. Instead Browning leaves it outside. This looked to be an easy explosive pass and could have even been a touchdown but instead it’s an incomplete pass because Browning did not throw the ball to the correct leverage.
The worst thing you can do as a quarterback on this route is leave it inside. Chase wins on the out route. If this ball is to the sideline he can make the catch and move the chains. There was a lot of room toward the sideline as well with Chase in a reduced split inside of the numbers. Browning didn’t need to be perfect here. He just needed to be adequate.
While there have been other issues with his timing and pocket presence that have made the offensive line look worse than it is, his ability to read the defense and throw the ball accurately are the main issues with his game the past few weeks.
These shortcomings have made it so the offense has been unable to function while games are close. Browning has been the worst quarterback in the NFL when games are within two scores. The garbage time stats at the end of these blowouts losses are making it look marginally better but overall a change was needed.