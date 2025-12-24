Joe Burrow Praises Tee Higgins After Bengals Wide Receiver Makes History

CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins is just the third player in team history to have back-to-back seasons with 10 or more receiving touchdowns.

Ja'Marr Chase hasn't done it. Chad Johnson and Isaac Curtis never did it.

Higgins joins A.J. Green (2012-13) and Carl Pickens (1994-96) as the only two players to accomplish that feat.

Higgins made multiple big catches against the Dolphins, including a touchdown and a 35-yard grab that helped the Bengals build some early momentum.

Joe Burrow praised Higgins after Cincinnati's 45-21 win over the Dolphins.

"Tee (Higgins) set it off, set the tone for the day," Burrow said. "Those two big plays early kind of set the tone for, number one, how the day was going and, number two, how they were going to play us. I think they had a plan, and then those two plays happened and they had to change their plan. That's why Tee is who he is and why we value him so much, he just makes plays like that."

What makes Higgins special?

"He's big, long, strong, physical," Burrow said. "First year he wasn't making a ton of those plays, and then we come back in 2021 and he's made most of them since. That's a credit to how serious he takes it and how much he works and likes to improve."

The Bengals signed Higgins to a four-year, $115 million contract extension in March. This season hasn't gone the way they expected, but their investment in Higgins made sense at the time and makes even more sense now.

His 10 touchdown receptions are tied for third in the NFL. Only Davante Adams (14) and Amon-Ra St. Brown (11) have more.

