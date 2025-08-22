Al Golden Sheds Light on Plan For Trey Hendrickson, Bengals' Contract Stalemate Continues
CINCINNATI — Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson still hasn't agreed to a new contract with the team.
The All-Pro pass rusher reported for training camp after missing the first five days.
“Nothing’s really changed. Things are exactly the same," Hendrickson said last month after reporting for training camp. “Not only have I mentioned it multiple times this offseason, but also ownership has as well—our plans are not having to play on the current deal. That's something we have a common goal to get to. That's the plan moving forward. No distractions. I am excited to be here. I think it's great seeing the brotherhood that's in here."
Hendrickson has been seen working with Shemar Stewart and other young Bengals players at practice, even though he hasn't participated in any sessions due to his contract situation.
"Trey's been great. Trey's been a leader," Bengals defensive coordinator Al Golden said Friday. "Trey's been unselfish through this whole time. He's communicating with everybody and is really trying to be a role model for the young guys and give everything he can in terms of teaching them. He's been great. It's part of the business. It's unfortunate. I'd love the opportunity to coach him obviously, so we'll see how it plays out. That side of it is an unfortunate part of the business."
Hendrickson led the NFL with 17.5 sacks last season. He's entering the final year of his contract, but expects to get a new deal soon—from the Bengals or from another team.
"He's been great. He really has," Golden said. "it's part of our business so it's always difficult for coaches to talk about it because obviously we're supportive of both sides, but they have to obviously come to a conclusion but he has done everything we've asked and more, and he doesn't want to be a distraction. I know that's important to him, and he hasn't been, and we're very appreciative that he's given us this opportunity to work without that and I'm grateful personally."
We're only 16 days away from the Bengals regular season opener against the Browns. Golden feels comfortable putting Hendrickson on the field the moment he gets a new contract—assuming he does get a new deal.
"I think obviously, his play, his resume, warrants that," Golden said. "He's working on his conditioning with Joey (Boese) and the [strength and conditioning] staff, and he's doing a great job with the playbook and everything. And obviously, if we can get him out there, we can transition him onto the field, you know, fairly quickly, given his expertise and experience."
Does Golden have a deadline for the business side to get done so Hendrickson can be ready for the opener?
"I don't, and I don't want to pass the buck on that, but again, I'm coaching the guys that are here, that are in front of me, and that's my job because that's a reality of our business," Golden said. "We'd like to get everybody out there and really go through how we're going to operate on gameday and that would help us."
