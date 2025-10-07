Bengals Reportedly Preferred Joe Flacco Over Other Popular Trade Targets

All Bengals

Russ Heltman

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco (15) is chased through the end zone by Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 1 game between the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025. The Bengals begin the season with a 17-16 win over the Browns.
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are trading for Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco after reportedly not showing interest in either of the Giants' backup quarterback options. The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported Cincinnati did not have any interest in pursuing Jameis Winston or Russell Wilson to replace Jake Browning as the starter.

Flacco is expected to start this week after a quick onboarding into the offense. He will be the first quarterback in NFL history to start games for the Browns, Bengals and Ravens in one career.

"The Bengals internally discussed different options at QB. I’m told the team never called the Giants about trading for either Russell Wilson or Jameis Winston before making a move for veteran Joe Flacco," Russini posted on X Tuesday.

Flacco was just benched by the 1-4 Cleveland Browns for rookie passer Dillon Gabriel and has been one of the worst quarterbacks in the NFL this season. His 27.6 ESPN QBR ranks 31st in the NFL and is actually lower than Browning's 29th-ranked mark.

It's something different, though, and maybe that's enough to spark a run and try to stay in the AFC playoff race at 2-3 overall. 

“We'll see where it goes,” Taylor said about the QB situation on Monday. “Like all personnel decisions, we've got to evaluate it. Jake's been very accountable for how the game went for him. I've got to be accountable for how the game went for me as well. And so we'll continue to progress here through the days.”

The Bengals enter Sunday's game against Green Bay with a 9.2% chance to make the playoffs on ESPN's Football Power Index, the lowest percentage for any 2-3 team.

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals.

