Cincinnati Bengals Making Surprising Trade at Quarterback With Joe Burrow Injured
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are trading for Browns quarterback Joe Flacco according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
Flacco gives Cincinnati a proven signal-caller with Joe Burrow injured and Jake Browning struggling.
The Bengals are sending a fifth round pick to Cleveland in exchange for a sixth round pick and Flacco.
The veteran quarterback made four starts for the Browns this season. He completed 58.1% of his passes for 815 yards, two touchdowns and six interceptions.
Flacco was the Comeback Player of the Year in 2023 when he helped lead the Browns to the postseason. He played for the Colts last year, before returning to Cleveland this past offseason.
Bengals head coach Zac Taylor is 42 years old. Flacco, 40, isn't much younger. He played against Cincinnati in Week 1, completing 31-of-45 passes for 290 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. The Bengals won the game 17-16.
Taylor didn't commit to Browning being the Bengals' starter this week in Green Bay.
“We'll see where it goes,” Taylor said on Monday. “Like all personnel decisions, we've got to evaluate it. Jake's been very accountable for how the game went for him. I've got to be accountable for how the game went for me as well. And so we'll continue to progress here through the days.”
The seventh-year head coach also made it clear that he would make a decision ahead of Wednesday's practice.
“It's just every rep is critical,” Taylor said. “If you get two reps on a play during the course of the week, a pass play, that's quite a bit. You know, two full speed reps. So it's difficult to balance quarterbacks.
“You're in on one quarterback and need to get a move on. And you got to find ways to evaluate the other guys that are on the team in different ways, whether that's on practice squad, whether that's in group install period. You have to use every resource because it is very challenging during the season to get multiple guys reps, to evaluate how they're going to look in your offense, with your receivers and the alignment and all that stuff. It's just a real challenge.”
Flacco joins a quarterback room that includes Browning, Brett Rypien and Sean Clifford on the practice squad.
Could they get Flacco up to speed so he can start on Sunday? That's unclear. But a new quarterback is coming to Cincinnati.
-----
