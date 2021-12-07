The Bengals nominated Sam Hubbard to be their 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee on Tuesday.

“It means everything to me,” Hubbard said in a statement. “A lot of people aren’t fortunate enough to be drafted by their hometown team where they grew up, and where they have all their roots and all their family and friends. To be able to make an impact in Cincinnati is a special opportunity that I want to make the most of.”

The Walter Payton Man of the Year Award recognizes an NFL player for their accolades on and off the field.

Hubbard started the Sam Hubbard Foundation this year to help Ohioans combat hunger by providing vulnerable children and families with educational, medical, and athletic resources.

The Cincinnati native has had a number of events this year, including the NFL Alumni Fowling Tournament and Sam Hubbard Youth Football Camp.

Proceeds from the Fowling Tournament benefitted Hubbard’s Youth Football Camp to teach kids the fundamentals of football and character. The camp was held at his alma mater Moeller High School. Hubbard was joined by some of the area’s top high school and college coaches to offer lectures, skills stations, contests, and non-contact games in a high-energy, fun, and positive environment at the camp.

Hubbard has been active in the community this holiday season. He teamed up The Passion Plate to deliver 100 people with homemade meals for Thanksgiving. Hubbard also partnered with Freestore Foodbank’s workforce development, Cincinnati COOKS!, and Lighthouse Sheakley Center for Youth to give out full Thanksgiving dinners. His family joined Hubbard in the acts of service as well.

During the COVID-19 pandemic last year, Hubbard raised over $85,000 to support the Freestore Foodbank. His efforts provided 250,000 meals to those in need in the Greater Cincinnati area.

Hubbard will be hosting local kids to a shopping spree at his Shop with a Pro event this month too.

Each nominee of the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award will receive up to $40,000 donated to the charity of their choice. The winner of the award receives $250,000 to the charity of their choice. All donations are courtesy of the NFL Foundation and Nationwide.

The 32 team winners will be recognized for their charitable work during the week of Super Bowl LVI. The winner of the award is announced during NFL Honors.

Through the Nationwide Charity Challenge fans are encouraged to post on Twitter using #WPMOYChallenge followed by the nominee's last name and/or his Twitter handle between December 7th and January 17th.

The nominee who receives the most hashtag mentions will receive a $25,000 donation from Nationwide to his charity of choice. The 2nd and 3rd place finishers will receive $10,000 and $5,000 donations from Nationwide respectively.

Votes using #WPMOYChallenge and the nominee's last name and/or his Twitter handle will count double on January 4th and 5th. The first nominee to reach one million votes will receive an additional $10,000 donation from Nationwide.

More information on the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award can be found here.

