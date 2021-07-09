Sam Hubbard Impacting the Lives of Many Through His Foundation

The Cincinnati native continues to make an impact on and off the field.

Sam Hubbard has made an impact on the field for the Bengals during his first three seasons in the NFL.

Entering year four, he’s looking to continue to do so—both on and off the field

Hubbard launched the Sam Hubbard Foundation to combat hunger by providing vulnerable children and families with education, medical, and athletic resources.

The Cincinnati native knows the importance of giving back to his hometown and is excited to use his platform to do so.

Hubbard’s foundation hosted their first event of the year on Thursday night.

The defensive lineman teamed up with the NFL Alumni Cincinnati Chapter, which is led by former kicking great Jim Breech, to host a Fowling (football and bowling combined) Tournament in Cincinnati.



“The state of Ohio and the sport of football have done so much for my family, and now I’m using that platform to give back to the very same communities that lifted me to where I am today,” Hubbard said in a statement.

Fans, supporters, and Bengals’ alumni players participated in a night of fun playing in the tournament.

Proceeds from the Fowling Tournament will go towards Hubbard’s Youth Football Camp on July 19 to teach kids the fundamentals of football and character.

Hubbard will be joined by some of the area’s top high school and college coaches. They'll offer lectures, skills stations, contests, and non-contact games in a high-energy, fun, and positive environment.

The camp will host boys and girls, grades one to eight at Hubbard’s alma mater, Cincinnati’s Archbishop Moeller High School.

The veteran has fully embraced a leadership role both within the community and locker room. Hubbard has been an advocate for Cincinnati and the Bengals.

He could receive a contract extension at some point this offseason after getting off to a quality start to his NFL career.

Watch a few clips and check out some photos from Thursday night below.

Make sure you bookmark AllBengals for the latest offseason news, NFL rumors and more!

-----



You May Also Like:

Film Breakdown: DJ Reader Should Be an Impact Player for the Bengals

Which AFC North All-Stars Would You Pick?

Bengals Guard Believes He's the Most Underrated Player in the NFL

Bengals Among Teams That Helped Their QB the Most This Offseason

Film Breakdown: Joe Mixon is the Bengals' Best Offensive Weapon

Two-Time Super Bowl Champion Has High Praise for Joe Burrow

Former NFL Executive: Zac Taylor Not Qualified to be Head Coach

A.J. Green is Making Quite an Impression on His Cardinals Teammates

Two Bengals Pegged as Breakout Candidates This Season

Zac Taylor Near the Bottom of Latest NFL Head Coach Rankings

C.J. Uzomah and Drew Sample Workout at Tight End University

Mike Daniels Compares Joe Burrow to Famous Dragon Ball Z Character

Film Breakdown: How Jessie Bates Became the Bengals' Best Player

Look: Bengals New Right Tackle Riley Reiff Wears the New Uniform

Join the Faces of Who Dey Nation for Thursday Night Football

Bengals Legend Chad Johnson Makes Surprising Admission

Burrow vs Herbert: NFL Analysts Debate Who They'd Prefer at QB

Pooka Williams Made Quite an Impression on the Bengals' Coaches

Cincinnati Should Add a Veteran O-Lineman Before Training Camp

Bengals on the Hunt for a Game Changing Punt Returner

Joe Mixon Unhappy With NFLPA Following Latest COVID-19 Protocols

Joe Burrow Impresses in 7-on-7s as Bengals Spring Ends Early

Jessie Bates Focused on Winning With Contract Talks Looming

Bengals OL Hakeem Adeniji to Miss Significant Time With Pec Injury

Watch: Highlights of Joe Burrow and Others From Bengals Minicamp

Bengals Add Five Interns to Zac Taylor's Staff

Joe Burrow, Rest of Bengals' Stars Shine Bright on Media Day

Auden Tate Wears Bengals' New Uniforms For First Time

Sean McVay Talked With Zac Taylor About Joe Burrow & Ja'Marr Chase

Bengals Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie Receives Big Time Praise

Zac Taylor Compares Ja'Marr Chase to Cooper Kupp in Two Key Areas

Joe Mixon Breakout Incoming? Zac Taylor Endorses His Star RB

-----



Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook