Bengals Wide Receiver Gets Special Call Ahead of 53-Man Roster Cut
CINCINNATI — The Bengals released inside looks at some heartfelt moments for players on the edge of the 53-man roster. Cincinnati's wide receivers coach called Mitchell Tinsley over FaceTime on Tuesday to let him know he made the final cut.
Tinsley famously scored two touchdowns in the preseason win over Washington, and clearly did enough to make a room that also holds Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Charlie Jones, Andrei Iosivas, and Jermaine Burton.
"Baller," head coach Zac Taylor said about Tinsley after the Washington win. "Yeah, he just works hard. He's become a guy that everybody really respects in the locker room. I don't know that I've ever heard him speak. Maybe someone can get him tonight. He just goes out there and just works, and we respect that. And again, he created the opportunities for himself.
"He's done enough in practice to where we wanted to put him in positions to be at the point of attack when he was in the game there, and he rewarded himself with touchdowns and catches and extending drives and someone that's reliable for the quarterbacks in August. So just proud of him. This is the last team he was with, if I'm not mistaken, so probably a neat situation for him to come back on this field and do what he just did."
Check out the moment Tinsley made it below:
