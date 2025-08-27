Complete List of Players Cincinnati Bengals Could Target on Waiver Wire or Practice Squad
CINCINNATI — The Bengals' initial 53-man roster included some surprises on Tuesday afternoon.
They kept eight offensive linemen and 11 defensive linemen. They're certainly eyeing offensive line help, but don't be shocked if they try to bolster their pass rush, the offensive line, and other key spots with some new faces over the next 24 hours.
The Bengals are 17th in waiver priority out of 32 NFL teams. They're also hoping to fill out their 16-player practice squad.
Here's a list of players the Bengals could consider claiming on waivers or targeting for the practice squad:
Bradyn Swinson, OLB, Waived By Patriots
Swinson was an intriguing prospect ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. Ultimately, he ended up landing in New England in the fifth round (146th overall).
Swinson would give the Bengals a young pass rusher that they could try to develop. He had a rounds 3-4 pre-draft grade according to Lance Zierlein.
"Late bloomer with big hands, long arms and a frame to carry more muscle. Swinson is competitive at the point of attack, where he uses his length and footwork to beat the block or prevent block sustains," Zierlein wrote. "He is high-cut and leggy with average lateral agility but has an innate feel for playing off the block and making tackles. Swinson is less of an arc runner and more of a read-and-respond rusher relying on length and deception to open doors on either edge. He needs to craft rush strategies and work on getting quicker wins with go-to moves at the edge, but he’s always in the backfield. Swinson is an ascending talent with the demeanor, traits and talent to become a good starter as a 3-4 rush linebacker."
Bengals defensive coordinator Al Golden has talked about how much he values linebackers that are able to rush the passer. We also know how weak the Bengals' pass rush was last season.
Even though they reached a deal with Trey Hendrickson and drafted Shemar Stewart, adding pass rush help is still a need. Swinson could be a realistic target on the waiver wire.
Kenyon Green, G, Waived By Eagles
Green as struggled since the Houston Texans took him with the 15th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Poor play combined with a shoulder injury that cost him all of the 2023 season is a bad combination.
The Bengals could view Green is a nice developmental project—especially with the confidence they have in new offensive line coach Scott Peters.
This goes back to the pre-draft evaluation. How did they feel about him in 2022? How do they feel about him now?
Green has made 24 starts and appeared in 27 games in two healthy seasons (2022, 2024).
Simeon Barron Jr., DL, Waived by Falcons
Barrow could give the Bengals a young, athletic interior pass rusher. They kept six defensive tackles on their initial 53-man roster, but that doesn't mean Barrow doesn't make sense for them.
He doesn't have ideal size, but his quickness and athleticism stands out. He finished the preseason with two pressures and one sack.
The only downside is his size. The Bengals probably want to get bigger at defensive tackle. They also need more pass rush juice. Barrow gives them the latter.
Logan Brown, OT: Waived By Vikings
Brown was released by the Vikings on Monday. The rookie played at both left and right tackle for the Vikings this preseason. He didn't give up a sack, but did allow three pressures in 105 snaps. He was also called for two penalties.
So why should the Bengals be interested?
The rookie is the type of developmental prospect that they should be targeting. Brown only has one full season as a college starter. Offensive line coach Scott Peters was brought in to develop prospects like Brown.
Zierlein had a round 3-4 grade on Brown ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. Ultimately, he went undrafted.
"Traits-based developmental tackle with only one full season as a college starter. Brown is high-cut but is unusually quick laterally and athletic in space for a player who plays so upright," Zierlein wrote. "The bad looks really bad but the good can look really good. The ceiling and floor are both moving upward and Brown has early swing tackle value with a chance to develop into an NFL starter."
Audric Estime, RB: Waived By Broncos
Estime would be an ideal addition to the Bengals' backfield. At 5-11, 221 pounds, he would give them some much needed size at running back. He ran for 310 yards and two touchdowns for the Broncos as a rookie, averaging 4.1 yards-per-carry.
Estime is only 21-years-old and is entering his second season in the NFL. Denver took him in the fifth round (147th overall) in the 2024 NFL Draft. He would be an upgrade over Kendall Milton at the fourth running back spot. He would give the Bengals a big, tough runner to go alongside the rest of their room. It would also give them some much needed depth at running back.
Other Intriguing Options: Cole Strange, Mike Edwards, Tony Jefferson, Carter Warren, Luke Kandra, Darrick Forrest, Damien Martinez, Tyler Scott, Trey Palmer, Kyle McCord, DeMarvin Leal, Layden Robinson, Isaiah Foskey, Malachi Corley, Clelin Ferrell, Mecole Hardman, Hendon Hooker.
