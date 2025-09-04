Browns Star Wants The Bengals Challenge In One Specific Way Sunday
CINCINNATI — Browns cornerback Denzel Ward wants the challenge against Cincinnati's passing attack this coming weekend. The four-time Pro Bowler has faced the Bengals 11 times in his career and is ready for the latest matchup against Ja'Marr Chase and the Bengals' receiving corps.
He even told the media this week that he's texting Burrow to throw at him.
"I definitely want all the plays and throws to come my way," Ward said to the media this week. "I like making plays on the ball and being a factor in a game. I'm looking forward to going into the game, and hopefully, they target me a lot. I'm going to send Joe Burrow some texts, tell him to throw at me and, you know, go from there."
Ward has performed pretty well against the Bengals in his career, with three career interceptions in those 11 games. One of those was a 99-yard pick-six off of Burrow in 2021, and he also had another pick-six off of Andy Dalton in 2019.
Cincinnati is a significant favorite to beat Cleveland on Sunday, but players like Ward can throw a wrench in any opposing team's winning plan. All in all, Ward has 46 tackles and three interceptions against Cincinnati in 11 outings.
