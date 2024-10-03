Cam Taylor-Britt Ready to Bounce Back After Being Pulled Against Panthers
CINCINNATI — Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt stood at his locker with more than a dozen reporters around him on Wednesday. He was calm, cool and collected, as he answered questions following a Sunday he hopes to forget.
The 24-year-old had never been pulled from a game in his life, but that's what happened during the Bengals' 34-24 win over the Panthers in Week 4.
Taylor-Britt was targeted six times according to Pro Football Focus. He gave up five catches, including a 39-yarder and one touchdown.
"It hasn't happened. That was one eye opener for me," Taylor-Britt said when asked about getting pulled from the game. "I put myself in that situation. I'm my biggest critic. I just have to come back here and now I'm going to work."
Was he surprised he got benched? Did he have an issue with it?
"Nah, not if you messing the game up," he said bluntly. "[Lou] wants to win. He wants to win just as bad as me."
Taylor-Britt made one of the best interceptions you'll see in Week 2 against Kansas City. Two weeks later he's getting benched against Andy Dalton and the Panthers.
The third-year cornerback knows there's only one thing he can do about it now: play much better on Sunday against the Ravens and show everyone who he is as a player.
"I'm ready to play football," Taylor-Britt said.
Are the Ravens going to go after him?
"Every which way," he said. "Double moves. Deep balls. Running at me. I just have to do what I have to do and play my part."
