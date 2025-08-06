Cam Taylor-Britt Reveals Expanded Way Joe Burrow's Impacting Bengals
CINCINNATI — Cam Taylor-Britt sat down with Kay Adams for a segment on Up & Adams this week at Bengals training camp. The Bengals top cornerback dove into what it's like to practice against arguably the best passer in the world.
Sometimes, Joe Burrow just beats elite coverage with a slicing throw.
"Been some throws that I'm like, 'How did he get that in there?' Taylor-Britt said. "But most definitely, one thing we told ourselves on defense, going against Joe every day, there are not a lot of quarterbacks who can make this throw. You can be in tight coverage all day, but some of the throws that he puts on a dime on the sideline, you're fully stretched out, can't reach anymore, and he puts it on the sideline, or only to where the receiver can get. And you just got to go to the next play with that. But that's greatness, and you want to be great too, so go defend it."
Taylor-Britt is entering a massive season for the rest of his career. His contract is up next February, and he could earn a nice new deal from the Bengals as their lead cornerback if he gets more consistent this fall.
CTB paired together a nice four-game stretch of 70-plus Pro Football Focus grades near the end of last season and needs to bottle that. He has never graded above 64.5 overall across a full NFL campaign.
Cincinnati relied on him for 1,036 snaps last season (third-most on the defense) and likely needs him ready for that diet again. He's trying to get to Burrow's level of consistency displayed on the other side of the ball.
"He's more vocal, honestly, he speaks to the team a lot more. He is kind of standing on business," Taylor-Britt said about Burrow's changes this offseason. "Everybody listens, because he doesn't speak on a lot. Kind of sits back and observes and continues to play great, but he wants everybody to play great. So if he sees something, he's most definitely gonna come and tell you. Or if you do have a question, I think he's more open on it, he can just give you that information.
"I text him after practice. 'What did you see right here? If I step back too far, right here? Did that make you throw it? If I opened up too early, were you gonna release it? Why did you do certain things?' I just want to see what he sees."
The entire team has projected a rowing together mentality as they try to meet expectations, unlike the previous two 9-8 seasons.
