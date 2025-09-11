Cam Taylor-Britt Takes Accountability For Poor Week 1 Performance Against Browns
CINCINNATI — Cam Taylor-Britt knows his Week 1 level of play was not good enough. The Bengals' top cornerback spoke to the media on Wednesday following a postgame conversation with defensive coordinator Al Golden, telling him he will step up his execution moving forward.
Pro Football Focus logged CTB with a 35.6 grade on Sunday (lowest on the Bengals' defense) and had him allowing six catches for 76 yards and one score on seven targets in the 17-16 win. It followed up a career-low 63.6 grade from last season.
"We're striving for excellence, and that's why I did go to Al in Week 1 instead of Week 10 and want to get your act together then," Taylor-Britt said. "I think everything starts right now, and I wanted him to know it isn't good enough. We have to be 1-0 every week."
Taylor-Britt was amped to see other secondary members like Jordan Battle and DJ Turner II play well.
He wants this unit to be the villains of the AFC North and beyond. Cincinnati allowed just 6.4 yards per pass attempt on Sunday.
"I think we're in the midst of being the villain and not really caring what anybody has to think about it," Taylor-Britt declared. "And I think that's playing our game, playing together as a group. We've been together, you know, some years now, and it's not nothing new to us. Play free, and that's what Al allows, and play our ball."
Cincinnati has a chance to tie their all-time record against Jacksonville at 13-13. They've won the past three meetings against the Jaguars.
