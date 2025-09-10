Bengals Safety Geno Stone Clears Up His Multiple Trips Into, Out of Blue Medical Tent Sunday in Cleveland
CINCINNATI – Two Cincinnati Bengals players who left Sunday’s game with injuries and returned have no linger effects.
Neither linebacker Logan Wilson nor safety Geno Stone appear on today’s injury report after missing time in the season opening 17-16 win against the Browns.
Wilson missed 12 plays in the third quarter while being checked for a concussion before sprinting through the tunnel to return to the tunnel and eventually the field.
Stone missed the final six plays of the third quarter and first snap of the fourth quarter while being checked for an eye injury.
The starting safety made three trips into the blue medical tent during that time, and Wednesday he explained why.
“It was really weird. My vision all of a sudden got a little blurry,” Stone said. “I don’t know what happened. I didn't anyone poke me or anything.
“I went in the tent, and they put drops in, and when I came out, they asked how it looked, and I said it was still a little blurry,” he added. “When I’d come out and the air would hit it, it would get blurry again. Eventually I said just put a visor on my helmet and see if that helps, and it did.”
Stone returned to the field in the middle of the Browns first series of the fourth quarter. He entered for the third and 5 and fourth and 5 Joe Flacco incompletions that gave the ball back to the Bengals.
And Stone didn’t miss another play.
Wilson said his absence was frustrating, but he understands it.
He absorbed a helmet-to-helmet blow from Cleveland tight end Harold Fannin, which knocked the linebacker back and caused his helmet to bounce off the turf as he went to the ground.
“When my helmet hit the ground, I got a little dizzy, but it definitely wasn't a concussion,” Wilson said after the game. “I just had to go through the concussion protocol just to make sure I was good, and I ended up being fine.
“It’s a little frustrating, but it’s part of it,” he added. “I get it, man. They're trying to protect us, doing what's right.”
With Wilson getting checked, rookie fourth-round pick Barrett Carter came in and wore the helmet with the headset communications to defensive Al Golden.
“When Carter came in there for a couple plays for Logan, he just took over the huddle. I was like, 'I like it.' I loved seeing that,” defensive tackle B.J. Hill said.
Only two players appeared on today’s injury report.
Right tackle Amarius Mims was limited with an ankle injury, and long snapper William Wagner went full with a hamstring injury.