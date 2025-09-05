Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report: Bengals Ready To Roll Against Browns With Very Healthy Team
CINCINNATI — The Bengals stacked another day of good health following the lightest practice of the week on Friday. Cincinnati once again had no direct injuries listed for any player not on injured reserve already.
As for Cleveland, Myles Garrett returned to practice following his hip injury that popped up on Thursday and should be ready for Sunday's game but DT Mike Hall (knee) is not playing. He's been a Bengals mauler, amassing 13 sacks in 12 games against Cincinnati. The third-most in Bengals history by an opposing pass rusher.
Cincinnati is excited to show off what they've been working on as a team in training camp for the past few months. They did not hold joint camp practice with another team this year.
“We’ve got to be on top of everything,” Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said this week to the media. “We’re a focused team right now. There’s an urgency that’s ramped up. I’m excited as I see that and anticipate feeling that in practice and get these guys ready to go, get themselves ready to go, coaches ready to go. It’s upon us now and we’re excited about it.”
Cincinnati is favored to beat the Browns on Sunday, a team that's just 2-16-1 in its past 20 season openers, beating the Panthers (2022) and Bengals (2023) for its lone wins.
