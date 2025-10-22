Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report: Focus On Trey Hendrickson To Start Week Of Practice
CINCINNATI — The Bengals released the first injury report of Jets week on Wednesday afternoon. Cincinnati is pretty healthy to start the week with only two missed practices on the ledger.
Star edge rusher Trey Hendrickson (back) returned on a limited basis after missing his first game since 2022 last Thursday. A few other players were limited as well including Tanner Hudson (concussion), Charlie Jones (ribs), Matt Lee (knee).
Two players didn't practice in Cam Sample (knee) and Marco Wilson (hamstring). Cedric Johnson (ankle) practiced for the first time all regular season and went full.
The Bengals would love to roll out a healthy offensive line this week with all of its depth in the mix right now. Chase Brown finally experienced some success with that group last Thursday, rushing for 108 yards on 11 carries.
"We found a rhythm. We played with the lead for the first time in forever at halftime," Taylor told reporters Monday afternoon about the positive rushing night. "I don't know when the last time we had a halftime lead was, Cleveland. That has everything to do with it. So it wasn't just a great game in terms of breakout; it was none of that. It was just, we finally were playing with a lead and got a chance to be patient with the entirety of your offense and stuff like that can happen."
Cincinnati battles the Jets this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at home.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!
Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.
Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple
Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify
YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube
-----
Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI