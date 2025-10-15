Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report: Latest Update on Trey Hendrickson Ahead of Thursday Night Football
CINCINNATI — The Bengals were back at practice on Tuesday, firing up further preparation for the Steelers on Thursday night.
Cincinnati had a few players miss the latest session, including Trey Hendrickson (back), Mike Gesicki (back), Tanner Hudson (concussion), and Charlie Jones (ribs). There were no major changes on the report following Monday's initial estimate.
The Bengals didn't have any limited players, but Shemar Stewart (ankle), Dylan Fairchild (knee), Lucas Patrick (calf), and Amarius Mims (ankle) were projected full participants. Stewart and Fairchild appear to be locks for action on Thursday if there are no last-minute setbacks.
Bengals head coach Zac Taylor was encouraged by his team's 18-point second half in Sunday's loss to Green Bay.
“I think you have to be. We are disappointed that we didn’t win the game. We didn’t come here to lose the game. We came in here with enough to win, and I think if we had done a better job complementing each other and a better job withthe field position battle, we would have given ourselves a much better opportunity. Turnovers were one to nothing. Penalties, we had three. A lot of things that we came in here and said we are going to have to do to win the game we did, and again it was just too little in each half by each unit there.”
Thursday's game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!
Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.
Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple
Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify
YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube
-----
Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI