Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report: Latest Update on Trey Hendrickson Ahead of Thursday Night Football

Cincinnati is hoping their top defender can play on Thursday.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) celebrates a sack in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 1 game between the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025. The Bengals begin the season with a 17-16 win over the Browns.
/ Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Bengals were back at practice on Tuesday, firing up further preparation for the Steelers on Thursday night.

Cincinnati had a few players miss the latest session, including Trey Hendrickson (back), Mike Gesicki (back), Tanner Hudson (concussion), and Charlie Jones (ribs). There were no major changes on the report following Monday's initial estimate.

The Bengals didn't have any limited players, but Shemar Stewart (ankle), Dylan Fairchild (knee), Lucas Patrick (calf), and Amarius Mims (ankle) were projected full participants. Stewart and Fairchild appear to be locks for action on Thursday if there are no last-minute setbacks.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor was encouraged by his team's 18-point second half in Sunday's loss to Green Bay.

“I think you have to be. We are disappointed that we didn’t win the game. We didn’t come here to lose the game. We came in here with enough to win, and I think if we had done a better job complementing each other and a better job withthe field position battle, we would have given ourselves a much better opportunity. Turnovers were one to nothing. Penalties, we had three. A lot of things that we came in here and said we are going to have to do to win the game we did, and again it was just too little in each half by each unit there.”

Thursday's game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime.

Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report
Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report / Cincinnati Bengals

Published
Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

