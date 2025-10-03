Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report: One Player Ruled Out For Lions Contest
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are taking on the Detroit Lions this weekend without two contributors in the fold.
Rookie defensive end Shemar Stewart (ankle) is out for the NFC-AFC matchup. Meanwhile, wide receiver Charlie Jones (Achilles) is questionable. Zac Taylor confirmed their statuses following Friday's walkthrough. If Jones can't play, Mitchell Tinsley could be in line to return punts again like he did last week.
Noah Fant (concussion) practiced again on Friday and is ready to roll for the game as Cincinnati tries to get back above .500 on the season with an upset win.
Taylor views this stretch as another in a long line of adversity checkpoints for the Bengals.
"Part of playing in the NFL is dealing with adversity. Every team at some point is going to face some adversity. We're facing it early in the season. We've done this before," The Bengals' head coach said this week. "Part of our job is to come to work ready to roll, give our best, have a sense of urgency, not hang our heads because we've lost two games. That's unacceptable to me. Urgency is the word I would say. Has our standard been acceptable on every single play in the last two games?
"I would say it hasn't been. So you've got to look within yourself: 'Is my standard acceptable?' 'Hey, it wasn't that bad.' Not bad's not good enough. It's got to be great. And this week, on a short week, I expect our guys to hold themselves to that standard. I'll hold them to that standard, myself to that standard. We have to be great. Anything less than that is unacceptable right now where we're at. We've just got to find a way to get our third win and get it quickly and build on that momentum from that."
The game kicks off Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.
