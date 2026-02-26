Cincinnati Bengals NFLPA Report Card Grades Revealed

One of the more interesting things the NFLPA does is put together report cards for each NFL team. These report cards grade teams around the league on a standard F to A scale that is used in the schooling system.

These report cards give the fans a deep dive into what life is like for the players. They touch on everything from the general manager to the head coach to the way the players' families are treated. Owners and ownership groups typically don't like these report cards because a lot of teams aren't up to date with the best possible facilities despite many owners being billionaires.

The Cincinnati Bengals didn't have the best report card in the league. In fact, they graded out as the 28th best team in the league.

Let's take a deeper dive into some of these grades.

Bengals' Key Grades to Highlight

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor watches the video board in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 18 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Head Coach: A-

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor was given an "A-" grade, which might seem like a shock to some, considering the national media was calling for him to be fired at the end of the season.

Taylor is one of the most underrated coaches in the league. He's done an excellent job with the Bengals, especially considering the injuries he's battled with his team over the last few years. It's hard to blame Taylor for any losses when Joe Burrow isn't healthy.

Team Ownership: D+

The team ownership was given a "D+" grade, which is typically indicative over the team's entire report card. The Bengals finished near the bottom of the league in ownership grade and their report card reflected that.

Home Game Field: D-

The Bengals game field, Paycor Stadium, was given a "D-" grade on the report card. Paycor Stadium is one of a few fields in the league to play on FieldTurf.

Treatment of Families: F-

One of the more shocking grades of the report card was the Bengals' treatment of families, which was graded a "F-." This is the aspect of the report card that could really scare owners away from the idea. It's hard to imagine free agents wanting to sign in Cincinnati if the treatment of families is one of the worst in the league.

Food/Dining Area: F-, Nutritionist/Dietician: F

Considering the Bengals are a group of professional athletes, it was quite shocking to see the food/dining area grade as a "F-" while the nutritionist/dietician graded out as a "F." The Bengals are seemingly one of a few teams in the league that doesn't focus much energy, money, or effort into diets and nutrition of their players.

