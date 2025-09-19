Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report: Secondary Potentially Missing Key Piece Entering Road Trip To Minnesota
CINCINNATI — The Bengals' defensive injuries aren't all cleared up entering the road trip to Minnesota.
Cam Taylor-Britt did not practice on Thursday with a hamstring injury, but was out there for the Friday walk-through for individual drills. Same with fellow cornerback DJ Turner II (hamstring), who was limited on Thursday and practiced on Friday with a higher workload than CTB. Taylor-Britt is carrying a doubtful designation into Sunday's game, making it unlikely he plays. Turner is questionable.
Meanwhile, Shemar Stewart (ankle) did not practice for the third consecutive day. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor already confirmed that Stewart will not play this weekend due to the sprained ankle injury he suffered in the 31-27 win over Jacksonville.
Everyone is rowing forward amidst the wreckage of Joe Burrow's toe injury in Week 2. Cincinnati still has plenty of good, healthy talent to lean on, including Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, who are ready to step up even more.
"We just believe in what our foundation is and we just believe in us as a whole, as a team," Higgins said this week. "So long as we keep together as a team, keep putting our best foot forward, play complementary football, we'll be alright."
The game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.
