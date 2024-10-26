Cincinnati Bengals Must Play Complementary Football to Beat Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8
As we all know, Cincinnati got out of the proverbial blocks slowly for yet another year, getting off to a 1-4 record to start this season.
Many of us have been critical of Zac Taylor's failure to have the team ready for the start of the regular season. To put it in perspective, three of those losses were essentially “final play losses” that were decided by one score. Many have attributed it primarily to defensive woes for the start of the season, but they’ve played better as of late.
The Bengals have won three of their last four games, inciting some optimism amongst “Who Dey Nation” as the halfway point of the season approaches.
Heading into this weeks game against the Eagles, the defense is healthy at the right time and they've played better as a result. They’ll need all hands on deck this week. Stopping the run has been an issue all season and now face the daunting task of trying to contain Saquon Barkley.
Offensively, I think making the subtle but effective change to giving Chase Brown more carries has brought some juice to the run game that’s permeated throughout the entire offense. As a result, opponents have to respect the run a little more due to Brown's explosiveness, which has seemingly led to more opportunities in the passing game.
Ja'Marr Chase has been the beneficiary early in the season. Bengals ownership is going to have to open their own bank in order to pay him market value next offseason. That’s the cost of doing business. Never put off until tomorrow what you should do and could do today.
On the contrary, this Philly team has had their own share of adversity this season marred by inconsistent play. Head coach Nick Sirianni could very well be coaching for his job. Ultimately this weeks game against the Eagles will come down to Lou Anarumo's ability to manufacture a scheme that frustrates and ultimately limits the big play ability of the Eagles' offense.
This will be no small task. The Bengals have yet to play a complete game of complimentary football. And although the team seems to have calibrated and found their footing, it still leaves you wondering what could have been had they been better prepared to start the season.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
-----
Join the 48,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI