Cincinnati Bengals Offensive Star Reacts To Joe Flacco Trade
CINCINNATI — Chase Brown has not been done any favors by the surrounding play of the Bengals offense this season, but hope is coming south in the form of Joe Flacco.
Cincinnati traded for the 40-year-old passer on Tuesday after the offense simply could not operate with Jake Browning at the helm. Brown and the rushing attack are a part of that, with him posting an abysmal 2.5 yards per carry this season.
Brown commented on the Flacco deal in a conversation with Local 12's Yanni Tragellis.
"Joe Flacco had a ton of success throughout his career," Brown said. "I watched him as a kid while he was playing in Baltimore, and you know, watching him play on that team was a lot of fun. So it'll be cool getting to know him and see how he plays. And you know, he was able to get some things rolling for Cleveland."
Now, that last statement is unequivocally false.
The only thing Flacco got rolling in Cleveland was a downhill path towards the bench. He's posted the 31st-ranked ESPN QBR this season (27.6) with a 58.1% completion rate and 2:6 TD-INT ratio.
He's been bad en route to a benching for rookie Dillon Gabriel, but ultimately slightly better on the whole than Browning. Expecting Flacco to lead Cincinnati to a winning record over the next few months and hand a playoff berth off to Joe Burrow may not be likely, but he may at least be able to keep the offense on time and help evaluate that side of the ball better.
His first practice with the team is this afternoon.
