Winning Game Balls Go Out In Bengals Locker Room After Cardinals Victory

CINCINNATI — The Bengals offense and defense combined to play a complete game on Sunday in the 37-14 win over Arizona. Joe Burrow's been close to unstoppable this season when he has all of his weapons.

A few of those got game balls from Zac Taylor after the win, including Chase Brown, who totaled 101 rushing yards on 22 carries and 40 receiving yards on three catches. It marked a career-high 141 yards from scrimmage. The day put him over 3,000 scrimmage yards for his young career.

"We have to finish this off the right way," Taylor said after another big win to move his team to 6-10 on the 2025 season. "All we can control right now is what we've got in front of us. It's one game left, three practices -- we've got to go finish this thing the right way like these guys have been doing for us. It's important to play well in front of our home fans and finish this out the right way."

Check out all of the game balls getting tossed out below before Cincinnati gets back to work for one final Wednesday practice this season:

"Finished the game the exact way we intended to do it."



Locker Room Celly | @KetteringHealth pic.twitter.com/s4axn57VJt — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) December 28, 2025

