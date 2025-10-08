Bengals Legend Has Simple Advice For Joe Flacco As He Takes Over Bengals Starting QB Spot
CINCINNATI — Former Bengals star Chad Johnson has been clamoring for a quarterback addition recently, and he got his wish on Tuesday. Joe Flacco is headed south from Cleveland, with one clear directive from Johnson: Get the ball to Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.
Johnson posted the message on X on Tuesday.
"Joe Flacco, throw it to Chase & Higgins," Johnson wrote on X.
It's not the first time he's offered advice to a Bengals passer on social media this season. Jake Browning got some encouragement during his struggles.
"C’mon Browning, settle down & let the game come to you, take what they give you & don’t force it..." Johnson wrote on X during the Bengals' drubbing by the Vikings in Week 3.
Cincinnati has gotten some of the worst quarterback play in the league from Browning and is hoping it flips somewhat positively with Flacco. He's only one spot ahead of Browning in EPA/play this season, and rates worse in ESPN's QBR, but enters a much better offense in terms of weapons than Cleveland's.
"Joe is an experienced quarterback with a history of winning," Taylor stated in the official press release announcing the Flacco trade. "Не is a leader with a skill set that will fit our personnel well. He is a gifted passer with a strong arm, and we are excited to have him on our team."
The Browns currently have the lowest receiving grade in the NFL on Pro Football Focus, while Cincinnati is 19th. Chase and Higgins have combined for just 532 receiving yards and five touchdowns through five weeks. Getting them going is imperative to establishing new hope for the 2025 season.
