Cincinnati Bengals Star Named to NFL All-Fun Team
CINCINNATI — Ja'Marr Chase nearly always looks like he's having fun on the football field. The Bengals star is one of the NFL's most electric players, prompting a spot on CBS Sports's All-Fun Team entering the 2025 NFL season.
The 2024 triple-crown receiver was the top receiver option for the team put together by CBS Sports writer Cody Benjamin.
"It's not a coincidence Chase is one of the best wide receivers in the game," Benjamin wrote. "He's got some flair to him, that's for sure; his celebratory end-zone jaunts helped make him the new face of Lucky Charms. But the real fun of Chase is just how dangerous he is with the ball in his hands. Anytime he touches the ball, he's a threat to rocket off to paydirt. The man is a touchdown machine."
Chase made the three-wide receiver list alongside his buddy and former LSU teammate Justin Jefferson from the Minnesota Vikings and second-year New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers.
All of this as Chase became the first player in Cincinnati Bengals history to be rated a 99 overall on Madden entering the game's release. Add in a full offseason growing even more with Joe Burrow, and you get plenty of "fun" potential out of Chase this coming season.
The Bengals wide receiver led the NFL in receptions (127), receiving yards (1,708) and touchdowns (17) last season. He's just the sixth player in the Super Bowl-era to win the Triple Crown. Cooper Kupp, Steve Smith Sr., Sterling Sharpe, Jerry Rice and Lance Alworth welcomed Chase into the exclusive group.
Read the full All-Fun Team picks here.
