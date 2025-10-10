David Montgomery, Bengals Coach Have Wholesome Interaction in Running Back's Return to Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — The Bengals got gashed by David Montgomery in multiple ways this past weekend as the hometown hero returned to Cincinnati after playing high school football at Mt. Healthy. He scored a rushing touchdown and threw one as the Lions rolled.
Montgomery caught up with long-time Bengals special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons on Sunday in a full-circle moment. Montgomery was a part of the Marvin Lewis Football Camps forom years past, and Simmons remembered those days.
Montgomery scored multiple touchdowns in the 37-24 Lions win. The Bengals (2-3) had a seven-game winning streak snapped against the Lions (first loss since 1992). They have been outscored 113-37 since Joe Burrow got knocked out for months with turf toe.
“We wanted to get him going because I knew this was going to be special for him,” Lion head coach Dan Campbell said of Montgomery after the game. “He started to break it open in the second half and started wearing down on the defense.”
Montgomery was pleased to have his whole family at the game, especially his sister, who suffered a serious injury in a Feb. 2024 car crash that left her paralyzed.
“My sister hadn’t seen me play in person since her accident. But to be able to get her here was a very special moment for me,” Montgomery said after the game. “I really appreciate the Cincinnati Bengals helping to make sure that she got on the field.”
Check out the interaction with Simmons below:
